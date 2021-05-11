‘Handgun’ used in gaming room stick-up

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Mihi Tavern at Brassall. Photo: file

IPSWICH detectives are on the hunt for at least two offenders following an armed robbery at a popular hotel gaming room.

Two people arrived at Brassall’s Mihi Tavern in a blue sedan about 11.20am on Monday, with one of the offenders entering the gaming room while another approached a staff member.

Demands were made for cash, with one of the offenders reportedly armed with a weapon that was described as a handgun.

An undisclosed sum of money was handed over and the two suspects fled to the vehicle, which was last seen heading towards the Warrego Highway.

Detectives from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch are in charge of the case and are reviewing CCTV footage of the armed robbery.

There were no reports of physical injury to those staff caught up in the incident.