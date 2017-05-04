24°
From a handbag to Wild Koala Day, Alfie's on the mend

4th May 2017 1:00 PM
After an outlandish start, orphaned koala Alfred - Alfie to his friends - is celebrated his first Wild Koala Day On May 3 at his new Ipswich home.
After an outlandish start, orphaned koala Alfred - Alfie to his friends - is celebrated his first Wild Koala Day On May 3 at his new Ipswich home. Contributed

ALFIE the koala was orphaned and severely underweight when he was found in a handbag in Brisbane and taken to the Ipswich Koala Protection Society by the RSPCA.

The woman whose handbag he was found in last year in November was arrested and Alfie spent weeks being treated after weighing just 1.5kg when he was found.

After treatment he regained his health and tripled in weight and was released back into the wild.

His quiet bush home outside Ipswich is a far cry from the handbag he was found in last year.

Yesterday Alfie celebrated his first Wild Koala Day at the Queensland Trust for Nature's Koala Crossing near Mount Flinders.

QTFN general manager Nerida Bradley said Wild Koala celebrated wild koalas and promoted the importance of natural habitat to their survival.

She said five koalas had been released at the Ipswich location since the not-for-profit group acquired the property in 2014.

"The Koala Crossing property is an essential link in the largest remaining continuous stretch of open eucalypt forest in south-east Queensland," Ms Bradley said.

"Revegetation work like we are doing here is vital for the species to  survive in the region.

"Ultimately what we do is partner with landowners to protect. We own Koala Crossing but we work on plenty of land we  don't own and there is so much great work being done.

"We are always keen to work with farmers and others who want to see native wildlife survive and thrive."

For more on how to get involved visit www.qtfn.org.au

