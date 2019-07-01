Hancocks set sights on final as Qld U18 titles fire up

Hancocks captain Nathan Smith takes on a Rangeville defender during their latest Combined Competition match at the Ipswich Hockey Complex on Sunday.

Hancocks captain Nathan Smith takes on a Rangeville defender during their latest Combined Competition match at the Ipswich Hockey Complex on Sunday. Cordell Richardson

HOCKEY: After their latest encouraging win, Hancocks captain Nathan Smith was already looking towards achieving another team goal.

Smith is keen for the defending Ipswich A-Grade champions to beat the improving Wests team this weekend to secure a spot in the Combined Competition final.

"We're slowly getting better,'' Smith said reflecting on Hancocks 7-4 win over Toowoomba Rangeville at Raceview on Sunday.

"We've got heaps of stuff to work on still. We just need to get more clinical in the circle.''

The midfield speedster said beating Toowoomba's top side Red Lion 4-2 the previous weekend was most satisfying in recent weeks.

"We've been pretty stable,'' he said, preparing for a showdown at Raceview on Sunday afternoon.

"We've got Wests this week, which is a must-win game. We can hopefully knock them off and go into the (Combined Comp) final.''

Hancocks striker Carter Chappell netted a hat-trick in his first game back this season.

Hancocks were the only Ipswich club side to win in the latest round of fixtures.

Norths Toowoomba beat Easts 5-2 and Red Lion defeated Norths Ipswich 4-2.

In the women's Combined Competition, Swifts scored a handy 2-1 win over Norths Toowoomba.

Hancocks drew with Rangeville 0-0 and Red Lion outlasted Norths Ipswich 3-2.

Meanwhile, Ipswich's under-18 girls and boys teams are having mixed results at the state titles at Tweed and in Townsville respectively.

Ipswich's under-18 girls had a 3-3 draw with Fraser Coast and a 1-0 win against Brisbane at the start of their latest campaign.

Talicia Canty scored in both those matches with Abby Eleison and Olivia Chubb finding the net against Fraser Coast.

Today, the girls beat Tweed 2-0 with Ash Spry and Caleisha Harper scoring.

The Ipswich boys had their first win, 6-0 over Sunshine Coast today, after losing to Gold Coast 5-2 and Brisbane 4-0 over the weekend.

Queensland representative Zac Profke scored five goals against Sunshine Coast after a double against Gold Coast.

The finals are on tomorrow.