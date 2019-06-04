Hancocks rising above serious injury setbacks

Hancocks captain Nathan Smith was among his team's latest goal scorers in chilly Toowoomba.

HOCKEY: Hancock Brothers are eager to build more momentum in the annual Combined Competition after dealing with a series of recent disruptions.

Hancocks brothers Dean and Jay Pavitt have been sidelined with broken hands. The defending premiers have also been without speedster Hayden Michel who is battling ongoing hamstring injuries.

Simon Drew is another A-Grade player on the injured list with knee problems.

"They have been a little hot and cold. We've had some pretty serious injuries,'' Hancocks coach Sara Rogers said of her team's recent progress in the Ipswich and intercity competitions.

However, Hancocks' latest 5-3 win over Newtown showed the team still has plenty of depth to handle its 2019 season setbacks and some adverse conditions.

"It's nice playing Toowoomba teams, different opposition and they play a little bit differently,'' Rogers said. "And it was raining and cold, typical Toowoomba.''

Hancocks drew 4-4 with Norths Toowoomba in their opening match of this year's Combined Competition series.

Rogers said her team's recent form mirrored the competition results with a handful of teams dominating while others had mixed fortunes. That included Ipswich Wests losing 7-3 to Rangeville after some positive recent results.

"It's very up and down at the moment. It just depends who has got who on the paddock,'' Rogers said.

Rogers was pleased to have five different Hancocks goal scorers against Newtown.

Brothers Nathan and Ryan Smith were joined on the list by Jackson Willie, Zac Hoyland-Meaker and Kyle Jackson.

Rogers said Jackson was one of the younger strikers going well this season.

Norths Ipswich remain the team to beat after overrunning Past High 8-1 in their latest encounter.

Queensland representative Zac Profke scored four goals.

In the fourth match, Red Lion outclassed Easts 12-2.

In weekend women's competition results, Hancocks beat Newtown 3-1 to keep pace with defending Ipswich champions Wests, who held out Rangeville 3-2.