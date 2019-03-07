Hancocks retain quality for latest premiership tilt

Hancocks A-Grade player Layla Eleison will help her Ipswich side while fulfilling Brisbane and state commitments this season.

Hancocks A-Grade player Layla Eleison will help her Ipswich side while fulfilling Brisbane and state commitments this season. Rob Williams

THE Hancock Brothers women will open their 2019 Ipswich A-Grade hockey season in excellent shape, keen to build on last season's gritty grand final performance.

Coach Mark Eleison was delighted to have most of last year's successful combination back for their first game next weekend.

"We've maintained probably 90 percent of our players,'' Eleison said, pleased to have his experienced regulars returning, along with some exciting juniors and a former top grader.

"Our numbers are looking pretty good in the ladies grade.''

Dual-registered representative players Sara Rogers, Layla Eleison and Kelly McNamara have committed to help Hancocks regularly, in addition to their Brisbane competition commitments.

The trio showed outstanding Ipswich loyalty last season juggling their multiple roles in both competitions and representing South West Queensland, Queensland and Australian Country teams.

Rogers will continue as captain, ably supported by Layla Eleison and another senior player Natalie Davison.

"When Sara is unavailable, we've always got young Nat Davison that steps up and does a stellar job,'' the coach said.

"With Nat, Layla and Sara there, I don't think I could ask for better girls to lead.''

Dual-registered Hancocks player Kelly McNamara. Rob Williams

One key loss is former Australian Country goalkeeper Shahna Hamment who has decided to concentrate on her studies this year.

However, Eleison welcomed one of the region's most promising talents Victoria Heffernan into the Hancocks fold.

"She's been ID'ed as one of the up and coming goalkeepers in the region,'' he said of the under-16 development squad player.

Dependable Hancocks regulars like Kayla Tierney, Abby Eleison, Brooke Pavitt and Robyn Clarke have returned.

Eleison expects rising teenagers like Caleisha Harper to enjoy more A-Grade game time this season.

The Hancocks coach was also happy to see former A-Grader Elyse Smolenski back, strengthening the playing group.

The Hancocks women had a productive 2018, beating premiers Wests throughout the season and only losing to the Magpies 3-2 in the grand final.

The first round of matches are scheduled for March 15-17 at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.