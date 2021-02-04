Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Loyal Hancocks clubman Jake Burns is taking on a special coaching role at the club this year. Picture: Nev Madsen
Loyal Hancocks clubman Jake Burns is taking on a special coaching role at the club this year. Picture: Nev Madsen
Hockey

Hancocks helping juniors as national player to coach

David Lems
4th Feb 2021 4:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAVING enjoyed four premiership successes in a stop-start year, Hancock Brothers Hockey Club officials are starting 2021 with a positive outlook.

Club president Grant Schultz is excited about the prospect of having more players returning and some enhanced junior development initiatives.

That includes reducing junior fees by more than 50 per cent and fully subsidising Hancocks kids involved in the annual Hookin2Hockey program.

"So anyone who wants to come and play Hookin2Hockey up to under nine will play for free,'' Schultz said.

"We're hoping it just brings more players to the club and just for hockey and the sport.''

That boost for families comes as Hancocks have former national player Jake Burns offering to be player/coach with the R2 men's side.

"We've got a strong focus this year on the R2 team being a real development team,'' Schultz said.

"We've got a number of younger guys that played their first round of senior hockey last year.

"For those young kids to be able to play with someone like Jake is amazing.

Jake Burns playing for Commercial in Brisbane. Picture: Fred Husted
Jake Burns playing for Commercial in Brisbane. Picture: Fred Husted

"I've got the privilege of playing indoor with him at the moment and it is pretty special to watch.

"If you asked most people if he decided to really have a go and play A-Grade, he would still be the best player in Ipswich hockey.''

Denis Tierney is coaching the Hancocks R2 women.

"We did get a large number of girls who transitioned from C Grade into senior hockey this year,'' Schultz said.

Ever-dependable coach Sara Rogers is looking after the men's and women's A-Grade sides to start the season as other coaching appointments are finalised.

'NORMAL' HOPES: How the new Ipswich season is shaping

Schultz was confident Hancocks would field four senior men's and a full complement of four senior women's sides in the 2021 competition starting next month.

"The indications are we will have more teams than we did last year,'' he said.

"A lot of people last year in the health care/public services sector didn't want to risk coming back with the COVID thing so a lot of those people didn't come back and we dropped a couple of teams out.

"We're more educated as a community now so we're hoping people will come back.''

In his sixth year as club president, Schultz hoped subsidising juniors would ignite more interest, especially from school aged players and newcomers.

"Junior development is a big thing for us,'' he said.

Hancocks last season won both A-Grade grand finals, as well the E-Grade boys and A2 men's titles in a reduced format due to COVID.

Teams start training next week.

Hancocks will have a strong presence at Ipswich Hockey's annual Open Day from 3-5pm at the Raceview complex.

More Stories

Show More
hancock brothers hockey club hockey coaches hookin2hockey ipswich hockey news jake burns
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Witnesses being called in alleged Springfield murder case

        Premium Content Witnesses being called in alleged Springfield murder case

        Crime Sandraseghram Radhakrishnan is charged with the murder of his wife Thevagy at their Springfield Lakes home in 2019

        Council officer leaves day after being grilled over delays

        Premium Content Council officer leaves day after being grilled over delays

        Council News The head of the council’s infrastructure and environment department has left the...

        • 4th Feb 2021 3:30 PM
        Multiple Ipswich benefits sharing in Brisbane Jets NRL bid

        Premium Content Multiple Ipswich benefits sharing in Brisbane Jets NRL bid

        Rugby League United approach respecting Amberley links to strengthen case for 17th side in...

        Record $795K sale for Augustine Heights property

        Premium Content Record $795K sale for Augustine Heights property

        Property Heavy interstate buyer competition delivers record sale for booming area