Hancocks helping juniors as national player to coach

Loyal Hancocks clubman Jake Burns is taking on a special coaching role at the club this year. Picture: Nev Madsen

Loyal Hancocks clubman Jake Burns is taking on a special coaching role at the club this year. Picture: Nev Madsen

HAVING enjoyed four premiership successes in a stop-start year, Hancock Brothers Hockey Club officials are starting 2021 with a positive outlook.

Club president Grant Schultz is excited about the prospect of having more players returning and some enhanced junior development initiatives.

That includes reducing junior fees by more than 50 per cent and fully subsidising Hancocks kids involved in the annual Hookin2Hockey program.

"So anyone who wants to come and play Hookin2Hockey up to under nine will play for free,'' Schultz said.

"We're hoping it just brings more players to the club and just for hockey and the sport.''

That boost for families comes as Hancocks have former national player Jake Burns offering to be player/coach with the R2 men's side.

"We've got a strong focus this year on the R2 team being a real development team,'' Schultz said.

"We've got a number of younger guys that played their first round of senior hockey last year.

"For those young kids to be able to play with someone like Jake is amazing.

Jake Burns playing for Commercial in Brisbane. Picture: Fred Husted

"I've got the privilege of playing indoor with him at the moment and it is pretty special to watch.

"If you asked most people if he decided to really have a go and play A-Grade, he would still be the best player in Ipswich hockey.''

Denis Tierney is coaching the Hancocks R2 women.

"We did get a large number of girls who transitioned from C Grade into senior hockey this year,'' Schultz said.

Ever-dependable coach Sara Rogers is looking after the men's and women's A-Grade sides to start the season as other coaching appointments are finalised.

'NORMAL' HOPES: How the new Ipswich season is shaping

Schultz was confident Hancocks would field four senior men's and a full complement of four senior women's sides in the 2021 competition starting next month.

"The indications are we will have more teams than we did last year,'' he said.

"A lot of people last year in the health care/public services sector didn't want to risk coming back with the COVID thing so a lot of those people didn't come back and we dropped a couple of teams out.

"We're more educated as a community now so we're hoping people will come back.''

In his sixth year as club president, Schultz hoped subsidising juniors would ignite more interest, especially from school aged players and newcomers.

"Junior development is a big thing for us,'' he said.

Hancocks last season won both A-Grade grand finals, as well the E-Grade boys and A2 men's titles in a reduced format due to COVID.

Teams start training next week.

Hancocks will have a strong presence at Ipswich Hockey's annual Open Day from 3-5pm at the Raceview complex.