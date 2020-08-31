Hancocks create history with dad and three sons in same game

The Hancocks men are flying high in the Ipswich competition unlike the women’s series where three teams are vying for the top two spots. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

AS Hancock Brothers Hockey Club created more family history at the weekend, the other hot topic was the cliffhanger finish in store for Ipswich's A-Grade women's competition.

With two matches left in the regular season, Hancocks (+7), Thistles (+6) and Wests (+3) are all on 12 points vying for the top two spots for the stand-alone grand final.

Hancocks retained top spot on percentages despite their 1-1 draw with Thistles over the weekend.

Easts earnt their first point holding Wests to a 1-1 draw.

With the strong possibility that Hancocks, Thistles and Wests could still be on the same points in a fortnight, coaches like Mark Eleison were already looking for more goals from their teams.

"I only found out how close it was before we played on Saturday night,'' the Hancocks mentor said.

"We were all on 11 points and then both games ended up in a draw so no definite winners.

"It's a good competition. It just shows the evenness of those three teams.''

Hancocks have to play fourth-placed Easts and defending premiers Wests in their remaining two games. Thistles could also secure at least another three points from their last two clashes before the grand final.

"We've got to score some goals because it's going to come down to goal difference I think,'' Eleison said. "That's how close it is.''

Eleison said it was refreshing to see Thistles joining Hancocks and Wests in the hunt for the grand final.

"There's no real standout team like there has been in the past few years with Wests sort of dominating,'' he said. "They've got a younger side and they are rebuilding, which is good to see and they are still competitive.

"I actually umpired the Easts-Wests game last night and it was a very good game.

"Easts are improving as well.''

Hancocks and Thistles were deadlocked at 1-1 in their latest game before play was delayed for 10 minutes while an injured Thistles player was treated for a head knock.

"We were just starting to get into our groove after halftime. We got an injury in the game that sort of stopped our momentum,'' Eleison said.

With a final spot on the line, Hancocks have lost rock solid defender Miranda McNamara.

However, Caleisha Harper has been stepping up benefiting from increased opportunities in recent A-Grade seasons.

Eleison is also pleased with the progress of Evans sisters Indiana and Lily, who are fulfilling important striker roles moving up from Reserve Grade.

"Indy is having a standout season this year,'' Eleison said. "She has been going great guns for us.

"Both are willing to listen, especially Indy this year. She's just taken everything in and trying to improve her game.''

Phil Jackwitz and his three sons played together in their latest R2 match at the Ipswich Hockey Complex. Picture: Claudia Baxter

As a long-term Ipswich competition supporter, Eleison was also pleased to see a loyal club family recognised

in the latest R2 men's match won 8-0 by Hancocks over Wests.

The game featured four immediate family members playing in the one Hanocks team. They were father Phil and his three sons Reid, Aston and Steele Jackwitz.

"I actually watched that game,'' Eleison said.

"They had the four Jackwitz boys on the field at the same time. It was really good.

"The three boys all played upfront and dad played in the midfield.''

Reid scored four times and Aston also contributed a goal in the dominant Hancocks performance guided by stalwart Adrian Pavitt.

Eleison recalls other Ipswich clans like the Woodfords, Mantells and his family having three players on the field at once but not four.

Wests finally broke through for their first A-Grade win this season at the Ipswich Hockey Complex. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

The men's A Grade competition is more clear-cut with Hancocks leading on 17 points, from Norths (13), Easts (7) and Wests (3).

Hancocks held out defending premiers Norths 6-5 with Jackson Willie added another hat-trick to his growing tally.

Wests secured their first win of the revised season, beating Easts 5-0.

STATE OF PLAY

Men's and boys results Auguts 28-30: A Grade - Hancock Brothers 6 (Jackson Willie 3, James McAlpine 2, Hayden Michel) d Norths 5 (Nick Maddocks 2, Zac Profke, Trent Goldstein, Aiden Buckley); Wests 5 (Daniel Westphal 2, Ben Arndt 2, Andrew Horrocks) d Easts 0.

Reserve Grade - Wests 5 (D Goodwin 2, D Arndt, C Coulson Fultcher, C Jeanke) d Easts 0; Norths 4 (R Profke, Z Ashton Norton, A Buckley) drew Hancock Brothers 4 (R Smith 2, D Pavitt, C Bandit).

R2 Grade - Norths 2 (T Ross) d Easts Gold 0; Bellbowrie 3 (A Boyle, B Payton, A Backen) d Easts Black 1 (T Cook); Hancock Brothers 8 (R Jackwitz 4, G Schultz, D Pavitt, A Jackwitz, B Kinnane) d Wests 0.

A2 Grade - Hancock Brothers 2 (D Howells, P Siebehhausen) d Northern Strikers 1 (A Woods); Swifts 2 (J Murphy, Z Pascoe) d Easts 0.

D Grade - Easts 6 (L Morris 2, S Morris, K Weschke, C Malcolm, N Morris) d Hancock Brothers 0; Northern Strikers 5 (J Donald 3, F Johnston 2) d Wests 1 (S Schoenknecht)

E Grade - Easts Black 8 (L Morris 2, N O'Connor 2, N Morris 2, J Howard, I Welsh) d Western Strikers 0; Hancock Brothers 4 (M Hogan 3, F Evans) d Easts Gold 0.

Women's and girls results August 28-30: A Grade - Hancock Brothers 1 (Kayley Armstrong) drew Thistles 1 (Monique Yearbury); Easts 1 (Ashley Hansen) drew Wests 1 (Gabby Nicholls).

Reserve Grade - Swifts 2 (J Dodd, C Dixon) d Wests 0; Northern Strikers 4 (S Parlett, Y Leeder, S Ashton, L Blackman) d Hancock Brothers 2 (B Hogan, A McDermott); Thistles 2 (E Silcock, N Yearbury) d Easts 0.

R2 Grade - Veterans 5 (S Davis 2, J Peters, L Barnes, R FitzGerald) d Bellbowrie Green 1 (L Clevens); Swifts 3 (A Geeves 2, T Floyd) d Bellbowrie Gold 0.

A2 Grade - Thistles 4 (L Pearce 2, L Steele, C Liddell) d Swifts 1 (M Pennicott); Bellbowrie 4 (D Greenalsh 3, D Ashton-Norton) d Veterans 0, Norths 3 (K Burns, C McGregor, G Hargreaves) d Hancock Brothers 0; Norths 2 (C McGregor, C Ellison) d Vets 0; Thistles 3 (E Klepzig, K Hislop, L Steele) d Bellbowrie 0; Hancock Brothers 0 drew Swifts 0.

C Grade - Hancock Brothers 1 (T Robinson) d Bellbowrie 0; Norths 5 (C McDowell 2, M Ross 2, D Wenzel-Stephan) d Thistles 0.

D Grade - Easts 0 drew Swifts 0; North Western Strikers 10 (M Doyle 3, A Wells 2, S Long 2, T McPeak 2, L Ryder) d Hancock Brothers 0.

E Grade - Easts 3 (S Savage, D Hollis, V Tange) d Norths 1 (C Burns); Thistles 1 (J White) d Swifts 0.