Hancocks adopt versatile tactics in quest for title

SLICK SKILLS: Hancocks and Queensland hockey player Layla Eleison controls the ball on her way to scoring a hat-trick in her team's latest 8-2 A-Grade win over Norths Toowoomba at Raceview. Cordell Richardson

IMPROVED versatility is the catchcry as Hancocks take advantage of what's on offer in this year's Ipswich-Toowoomba Combined Competition.

Hancocks opened their latest intercity mission with an 8-2 victory over Toowoomba opponents Norths at the Ipswich Hockey Complex on Sunday.

However, it took a well-timed re-evaluation from coach Mark Eleison for Hancocks to show what they can achieve.

Only leading 2-1 at halftime against a youthful Norths side, Hancocks responded strongly in the third quarter before sealing a comfortable A-Grade victory.

"We started slow. The heat played a part to begin with. It was just a still, hot day,'' Eleison said.

But after his team's early disappointing display, Eleison was happy how last year's Ipswich grand final runners-up stepped up.

"To the girls' credit, we had a chat at halftime and put some goals in place and they went out and put four in, in the third quarter, which was good,'' he said.

"In the end, they realised the ability they've got and how they want to play their hockey.

"They went out and they executed, which was good.''

The Hancocks coach was impressed how senior players like Layla Eleison and Kelly McNamara took on different roles, working around experienced captain Sara Rogers.

Despite a head cold, McNamara showcased her talents playing a high striker, in the midfield and fullback.

Queensland representative Eleison scored a hat-trick just weeks after leading the South West Lumberjills to the cusp on a Super League grand final.

She too moved between striker and the midfield.

"With the versatility we've got with Kelly and Layla, we can play them anywhere on the field,'' the coach said.

Layla's uncle Mark said Rogers also had a "roving commission''.

"The girls have played together long enough that they know if one of them pushes forward, the other one has got to take that position and take that role, which is good,'' Eleison said.

Midfielder Nat Davison continues to be one of Hancocks' most dependable players.

"Nat does a lot of unrewarded work, a lot of unrewarded running for the side,'' Eleison said.

Striker Robyn Clark scored a hat-trick in Hancocks' win.

Defensive duo Abby Eleison and Miranda McNamara have also been performing consistently. "Both of them read the play really well,'' Eleison said.

"To use a football terminology, we play really well through the spine.''

However, Eleison knows versatility will be crucial when Hancocks again meet Ipswich competition defending premiers Wests at the business end of the season.

"This is where we've got to capitalise,'' Eleison said. "Actually playing the Toowoomba sides is good because it gives you that bit more exposure to how other people play.

"Whereas, if you're playing the same teams every couple of weeks, you get a bit complacent with how you want to play your game.

"Playing those different sides helps us to better our game as well.

"Moving forward, if we can keep fit and healthy and keep that base 11 there, I think we're in a good place leading towards the end of the season.''

Wests remained unbeaten in the Ipswich and Combined competitions after beating Toowoomba Past High 6-4 in their latest game.

Swifts lost 4-0 to Rangeville in the other women's game.

In the latest Combined Competition men's encounters, Easts lost to Rangeville 7-4 with Wests and Hancocks both drawing against their Toowoomba opponents.

In junior hockey, mid-season finals start this weekend with Easts Gold and Easts Black meeting in the E-Grade boys match.

State of play

A-Grade men: Rangeville 7 d Easts 4 (Adrian Cross 4); Wests 2 (Blair Iszlaub, Caleb McCoombes) drew Past High 2; Hancock Brothers 4 (Jackson Willie 2, Kyle Jackson, Ryan Smith) drew Norths Toowoomba 4.

A-Grade women: Rangeville 4 d Swifts 0; Wests 6 (Amy Kickbusch 3, Gabbi Nicholls 2, Eden Jackat) d Past High 4, Hancock Brothers 8 (Layla Eleison 3, Robyn Clark 3, Sara Rogers, Natalie Davison) d Norths Toowoomba 2.