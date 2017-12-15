Hamming it up with Aveo residents

IT'S not every day residents get to share a casual meal with their Mayor, but one group of Springfield seniors got to do just that.

Aveo Springfield residents welcomed a special visit from Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli earlier this week where he shared the secrets of his favourite recipe for sweet glazed Christmas ham.

Aveo community consultant, Rebecca Carlow said all of the village's residents were in attendance and many were excited to meet the Mayor for the first time.

"The residents thought this was a very nice personalised touch for him to meet our community and were excited to be cooking and having lunch with the Mayor,” Ms Carlow said.

"At this time of year our communities come together to share in the festivities of Christmas and food is such a big element of that and an important focus in our communities.

"What better way to introduce the new mayor to our Village through food and his great recipe.”

The Mayor showed how he made his glaze which he made together with residents in their communal kitchen, before cooking the ham and sharing the finished product over lunch.

If you want to try Mayor Antoniolli's Christmas Ham recipe, see below for the recipe:

Andrew's sweet glazed ham - for hooded BBQ

INGREDIENTS

5kg (approx) smoked/leg ham

Cloves

Marmalade (jar)

Orange juice

Brandy

Dijon mustard

Brown sugar

Honey

Salt

METHOD

Cut/peel rind from the top of the ham right back to the bone, leaving approx. 3cm of fat around the top of the ham. Make diagonal 1.5cm deep cuts (just into the ham itself) so that it appears that there is a diamond pattern on the top of the ham. This should be done right over the top of the ham and done as close to the leg bone as possible. Insert a clove in each corner of the diamonds.

Pre-heat BBQ to 250 degrees.

Mix ingredients of glaze by taking a cup of marmalade and adding half cup of orange juice, quarter cup of brandy, tablespoon of Dijon mustard, tablespoon of brown sugar, 3 tablespoons honey and half teaspoon of salt. Place ingredients in microwave for approximately 15-20 seconds (it may take more) and then stir to ensure that the glaze is of similar consistency (slightly runny).

Place ham on tray, preferably on rack sitting above tray and then smother top with the glaze.

Place in oven or BBQ. At approx. 20 minutes intervals pour more glaze over top of ham (2 or 3 times during cooking process). You may need to mix more glaze. Remove as the top becomes rich golden brown (approximately one hour to one hour and 20 minutes.)

Don't be concerned if the fat starts to peel away from the ham as it browns, this shows that the cooking process is nearing its end.

When finished allow to sit and serve warm. You may choose any form of sauce or gravy (apple/chicken gravy to serve).