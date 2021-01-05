Hammering thumb no excuse to take drugs, says magistrate

A Lockyer Valley man claimed he “drilled his thumb out” after hitting it with a hammer and used meth to numb the pain, the Gatton court heard.

Christopher James Rayner pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was in his system in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday January 4, after he was busted by police in October.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said Rayner was intercepted driving along Eastern Drive, Gatton, where he was asked to conduct a roadside drug test.

He conveyed a positive reading and was transported to Gatton Police Station where another test confirmed the presence of methamphetamines in his system.

In court, Rayner told Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll he thought he was clear before getting behind the wheel “because it had been 24 hours since I drilled my thumb out”.

Magistrate Carroll said “what’s that got to do with taking drugs”.

Rayner’s traffic and criminal history was tendered to the court.

He was fined $500.

A conviction was recorded.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.