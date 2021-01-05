Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Hammering thumb no excuse to take drugs, says magistrate

Hugh Suffell
5th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Lockyer Valley man claimed he “drilled his thumb out” after hitting it with a hammer and used meth to numb the pain, the Gatton court heard.

Christopher James Rayner pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was in his system in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday January 4, after he was busted by police in October.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said Rayner was intercepted driving along Eastern Drive, Gatton, where he was asked to conduct a roadside drug test.

LOCAL NEWS: NAMED: Christmas drink driver twice the legal limit

He conveyed a positive reading and was transported to Gatton Police Station where another test confirmed the presence of methamphetamines in his system.

In court, Rayner told Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll he thought he was clear before getting behind the wheel “because it had been 24 hours since I drilled my thumb out”.

Magistrate Carroll said “what’s that got to do with taking drugs”.

LOCAL NEWS: Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

Rayner’s traffic and criminal history was tendered to the court.

He was fined $500.

A conviction was recorded.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.

drug-driving gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich principal recognised as one of the nation’s best

        Premium Content Ipswich principal recognised as one of the nation’s best

        Education Popular educator recieves Excellence Award in nationwide education awards.

        Children among five injured in two-vehicle hwy crash

        Premium Content Children among five injured in two-vehicle hwy crash

        News The collision occurred on the off-ramp of two major motorways.

        NAMED: 54 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 54 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

        Crime See who is expected to appear in Magistrates Court on January 5.

        Queensland set for bucketing rain

        Premium Content Queensland set for bucketing rain

        Weather State to receive big rainfall this week