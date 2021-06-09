Star seeks treatment for sex issues

The actor, who denied accusations of rape and cannibalism, has checked into a treatment centre for drug, alcohol and sex issues.

The actor, who denied accusations of rape and cannibalism, has checked into a treatment centre for drug, alcohol and sex issues.

Embattled actor Armie Hammer has checked into treatment, reportedly seeking help for drug, alcohol and sex issues.

Hammer, 34, was first spotted at the Grand Cayman airport nearly two weeks ago by an eagle-eyed fan, who saw him saying goodbye to estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children, Vanity Fair reported.

"Elizabeth and kids dropp[ed] him off and walk[ed] in as far as allowed," wrote the person. "A lot of hugs and seemed emotional."

Hammer ended up flying to a treatment centre outside of Orlando, Florida, and checked in on May 31, the magazine reported.

Reps for Hammer and Chambers didn't immediately return Page Six's request for comment. Hammer's lawyer also didn't return a request for comment.

"Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he's had some sort of privileged life - and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy," a source close to the actor said.

"But that's not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn't mean life isn't without problems."

A Hammer family friend confirmed that the actor "is committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids".

The friend: "This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being."

Chambers filed for divorce from the Rebecca actor in July 2020, months before his "cannibalism" scandal broke. Hammer requested joint custody of their children, Harper and Ford, that October.

The Social Network star has been embroiled in a sexual assault scandal since January, when various women, including exes Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, came forward with claims of emotional and sexual abuse.

Armie Hammer's ex girlfriend Paige Lorenze. Picture: Instagram

Armie Hammer with Effie.

RELATED: Armie Hammer's ex chats to Kyle and Jackie O

In March, a woman named Effie came forward and accused Hammer of "violently" raping her.

Hammer has vehemently denied any wrongdoing against the women via his lawyer.

"From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] - and every other sexual partner of his for that matter - have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory," Hammer's lawyer told Page Six at the time.

"[Effie's] attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."

Following Effie's press conference, the LAPD confirmed to Page Six it had launched an investigation into Hammer.

The fallout in Hammer's career was swift, with the actor being dropped from various projects, including Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding, and ultimately his agency, WME.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Hammer seeks treatment for sex issues