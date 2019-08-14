Hammer, knife attacker out on parole this week

A HOT-HEADED Romeo visited the home of his girlfriend's former lover armed with two hammers, an Ipswich court has heard.

In a separate assault a few weeks later at a shopping centre, he stabbed his former landlord after taking exception to being evicted.

In a Crown and police prosecution case, David Michael Peters, 48, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to nine offences including assaults causing bodily harm when armed on October 21, 2018; wilful damage; trespass; driving unlicensed as a repeat offender; public nuisance; assault causing bodily harm when armed on November 28, 2018; driving when disqualified; and stealing from Woolworths on November 25.

The Crown legal officer said Peters has gone before Queensland courts 23 times, and NSW courts 51 times.

This included district court matters of road rage assault where Peters punched a female driver, and serious assaults on police including one incident where he spat blood into an officer's face.

In the new offences, Peters assaulted a 50-year-old man after he began dating the man's former girlfriend.

In the October assault, Peters, a labourer, turned up at the man's house at Lowood and yelled out, calling him a "dog", announcing, "I'm going to kill you".

He then ran up a driveway holding two hammers.

Peters swung one hammer which struck the man on his left hand, and the man fell over.

He dropped one hammer and used the other to hit the boot of a parked car.

In the assault of his former landlord, Peters was in a shopping centre carpark when he shouted threats.

The man ignored him and began to drive off but Peters ran screaming at his car.

Peters stabbed him with a small knife twice in the right arm through the open car window.

"Wait till you see what I've got in my bag for you," he yelled.

The Crown sought a jail term of 18 months to two years. Peters has already spent eight months in custody awaiting sentence.

Defence lawyer Hamish Farr said Peters had been in and out of juvenile detention as a young man.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Peters had a lengthy history of aggressive behaviour and queried whether Peters had done anything to address underlying mental health issues.

Mr Farr said no, saying Peters' aggression was coupled with being in the grips of a severe drug addiction since exposure to heroin at 13.

He was intoxicated when he went to man's home following an unsubstantiated allegation.

"He acknowledges the stupidity and danger of his actions," Mr Farr said.

"He is remorseful when in a sober state of mind."

Ms Mossop noted Peters had been offending against strangers and police officers for 34 years.

Peters was sentenced to two years and six months in jail. He will be released to parole on August 17. His licence was disqualified for three years and nine months.