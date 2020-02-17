Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noa Ronnie Etheridge attacked Koongal woman Kerry Gittins in her home on January 9, 2018. Picture: Jann Houley
Noa Ronnie Etheridge attacked Koongal woman Kerry Gittins in her home on January 9, 2018. Picture: Jann Houley
News

Hammer attacker appeals conviction

Danielle Buckley
17th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON man jailed over a drug-fuelled hammer attack which left a woman with a broken skull has appealed his conviction.

Noa Ronnie Etheridge, 26, was sentenced to 16 years’ jail at Rockhampton Supreme Court after a jury found him guilty of the attempted murder of Kerry Gittins in her Koongal home in 2018.

Hammer attack victim reduced to ‘meaningless’ life

Etheridge had taken a cocktail of drugs when he entered her home and smashed her over the head with a claw hammer – leaving her with multiple skull fractures and three broken teeth – before stealing her wallet and Nissan car.

At the time Etheridge was already on parole for the hit-and-run death of 17-year-old Jamal Lawton, in 2014.

The court was told at Etheridge’s sentence how Ms Gittins is “sick of people telling her she is extremely lucky she is alive” and felt it would be “economically better if she was dead”.

At the Queensland Court of Appeal on Monday, Etheridge challenged his conviction arguing there had been a miscarriage of justice.

His defence barrister said the fault stemmed from an “unnecessary” direction that the sentencing justice had given to the jury which, he said, could have affected Etheridge’s chance of acquittal.

The Court of Appeal reserved its decision to a later date. – NewsRegional

attempted murder hammer attack noa ronnie etheridge queensland court of appeal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stolen bank card funds man’s five-day shopping spree

        premium_icon Stolen bank card funds man’s five-day shopping spree

        News WITH paywave enabled, this man was able to rack up a large tally for the unsuspecting card owner.

        Questions raised over new CBD cinema plans

        premium_icon Questions raised over new CBD cinema plans

        News A local cinema operator said the prospects of success were low.

        Dismissed councillor will run in March election

        premium_icon Dismissed councillor will run in March election

        Council News ‘I thought I’d like to get back into council and get back to work’.

        WHY WE NEED IT: Young farmer’s push for Wivenhoe pipeline

        premium_icon WHY WE NEED IT: Young farmer’s push for Wivenhoe pipeline

        Rural IT’S a plan that will not only droughtproof the Lockyer Valley, but give young...