Hamish nails son’s ‘tricky’ birthday cake

Hamish Blake deserves an "A" for effort.

The comedian was tasked with the difficult job of having to make his son's 7th birthday cake and let's just say he needed a few beverages to assist him along the way - and we don't blame him.

The brief was to have Pikachu come out of a jelly Pokeball which also had to "smoke" and open up.

Hamish said, just to be clear that's a Pokemon thing, not a bowl of brown rice and salmon and cabbage.

Keeping up with tradition, Hamish Blake has put his unique cake creating and decorating skills to the test to make a Pikachu cake for his son, Sonny’s, seventh birthday. Picture: Instagram/hamishblakeshotz

This is the fifth year in a row the Lego Masters host has taken it upon himself to prove to his son, Sonny, he can make "any cake he desires".

He has pulled off quite a few masterpieces in previous years, having made a Velociraptor cake complete with a thrashing dinosaur tail, and a six-layer 'Slimer cake' that spewed green icing slime from the mouth.

But this year, he may have just outdone himself.

He said the tricky bit was that his son wanted the Pokeball to open. Picture: Instagram/hamishblakeshotz

Hamish admitted it nearly "beat him" and had it "pushed him down", but he got right back up having started from 7.45pm on Friday to complete what (almost) reflected the brief (minus a few technicalities).

He finished it at 1.45am, now that's dedication.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hamish firstly shared his brief, gathered all his ingredients and poured himself a glass of whiskey.

Understandably, he needed a bit of help along the way. Picture: Instagram/hamishblakeshotz

"There's also one more part of the brief. The ball has to open up which makes things a lot more difficult that it is a moving cake," he said.

He got a mate to make the shell of the cake out of Lego, before covering it all in biscuit and icing.

"I am risking it with the biscuit because there is no plan 'B'," he said, adding that is was pretty concerned about whether the biscuit would actually stick. But it eventually did.

He used Lego to make the frame of the cake. Well, his mate made it for him and to his relief, the biscuit actually stuck to it. Picture: Instagram/hamishblakeshotz

He also got Pika in there. Picture: Instagram/hamishblakeshotz

By this time it was 12.15am and he decided to play some tunes to keep the motivation going.

"There's still a lot to do."

But, despite some struggles along the way, particularly with making the shape of Pokemon out of a chocolate sponge cake, a very enthusiastic Hamish managed to cross the finish line.

"I promised my son a Pokeball that would open. I did not say it had to open automatically, I am going to open it manually," he said, really proud of himself.

I mean, it’s not perfect, but it’s a solid effort. Picture: Instagram/hamishblakeshotz

By this time it's 1.45am and he adds: "Every year you go through this stage of 'why didn't I start this earlier', but then you realise it's the magic of the early morning and have to push through.

"Yeah, the cake doesn't open with the mechanism, the icing was too heavy, that's my bad but I never promised a mechanism - I just said an opening cake.

"We got my son on a technicality and that's what making cakes is all about, legally getting your son done with a loop hole.

"Nah, it's about love, I love you Sonny boy."

And this is what he made of it. Picture: Instagram/hamishblakeshotz