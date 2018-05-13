Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It was love at first slime. Picture: Instagram
It was love at first slime. Picture: Instagram
Parenting

Hamish Blake bakes his son the most EPIC cake ever

by Kidspot Editor
13th May 2018 8:39 AM

COMEDIAN Hamish Blake is truly up for dad of the year after the most epic cake baking effort ever.

He melted mums' hearts across the country last year when he stayed up all night baking his son Sonny's third birthday cake - a red truck with an edible hinge. 

The red truck that solidified Hamish's reputation as a serious baking dad. Source: Instagram.
The red truck that solidified Hamish's reputation as a serious baking dad. Source: Instagram.

So, he had a lot to live up to this year. But we think he's outdone himself.

His brief was incredibly ambitious from the get-go - a slimer with green slime coming out of his mouth (AKA any four-year-old's best cake dream).

The brief - Slimer from Ghostbusters. Source: Instagram.
The brief - Slimer from Ghostbusters. Source: Instagram.

 

He talked us through the hilarious and laborious process on Instagram Stories.

 

The impressive structure was made up of six cakes and held together with a silver scaffolding that Hamish explained was crucial for the cake not to collapse. He likened his structure to the engineering of the Eiffel Tower.

There was some deliberation about the consistency of the slime - understandable.

Gotta get that slime right. Source: Instagram
Gotta get that slime right. Source: Instagram

 

At one point his wife Zoe Foster Blake can be heard cheering her husband on in the background. It is understood however that she retired to bed before the cake was completed.

A friend was roped in for the mission. Also, drinks breaks.

Baking is better with moral support. Source: Instagram.
Baking is better with moral support. Source: Instagram.

 

And after many hours, this was the result.

Love at first slime. Source: Instagram.
Love at first slime. Source: Instagram.

 

That be some serious #dadgoals smashed right there.

And we're not the only ones holding our breath.

"I don't know what a "life'' is but I'm seriously invested in your mouth hose shooting slime,'' one Instagram commenter said.

"Sonny's birthday is seriously my favourite time of year,'' said another.

"I am LIVING for this,'' wrote another.

UPDATE: IT WORKED! Here is Sonny catching the slime, complete with lame Dad pun.

Slime fairly happy with how the big moment played out 🤮👍 #CakeItTillYouBlakeIt

A post shared by Hamish Blake (@hamishblakeshotz) on

 

Well done Hamish, well done. Now you've only got about another 12 years of this to go.

birthday party celebrity editors picks entertainment hamish blake offbeat parenting
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    300 JOBS: $170m military centre work to start this year

    premium_icon 300 JOBS: $170m military centre work to start this year

    Business Timeline, builder set for Redbank's LAND 400 site

    'It was a no brainer': Popular business closed to retail

    premium_icon 'It was a no brainer': Popular business closed to retail

    Business After 45 years, a baker has given up on the afternoon tea rush.

    Ipswich's coldest morning in three years

    Ipswich's coldest morning in three years

    Weather This morning was well below the historic minimum average of 11C

    'Stralia's on the move in search of retirement Utopia

    'Stralia's on the move in search of retirement Utopia

    Travel It is not about how you travel, it's all about the travel itself

    Local Partners