HALO FUTURE: Aussie icon flies into the 21st Century

THE Royal Flying Doctor Service is soaring into a paperless future as it rolls out specialised technology to improve health support for regional Queenslanders.

The iconic 90-year-old organisation has created a bespoke electronic patient medical note-taking system so nurses and doctors can spend more time with patients and less time scribbling out health reports on paper.

Dubbed HALO, the Health and Aviation Logistics Online digital platform has been tested over the past few months by RFDS flight staff including Bundaberg's Ellie Fitzgerald.

It should reduce errors by 30 per cent and cut medical practitioner data entry loads by 40 hours a week.

Ms Fitzgerald said nurses and doctors working on RFDS flights were hand-writing patients notes on A3 carbonated double-sided pieces of paper.

She said doing this was hard enough when caring for sick people, but when the plane hit turbulence it became almost impossible to create legible information.

The new digital platform will have notes entered into specialised software hosted on iPads.

ROYAL FLYING DOCTOR SERVICE: Pilot Adrian Smith, flight nurse Ellie Fitzgerald and flight nurse Corinne Millard. Mike Knott BUN060618RFDS9

The material will be easily transferred to hospitals, ensuring clean and concise records are available when the patient leaves the care of the RFDS.

"The idea behind HALO is to improve patient care," Ms Fitzgerald said.

"The biggest thing for us was having it made especially for the RFDS to ensure it met our needs."

Last financial year, RFDS Queensland flew 11,359 people in medical crisis and delivered more than 95,000 care services for regional residents including GP clinics, patient transfers, immunisations, dental services and tele-health.

RFDS Clinical Governance manager Trent Dean said paper-based notes also resulted in a 30 per cent error rate in recording of information and practitioners were also spending about 30-40 hours a week completing data entry once the planes arrived at their bases in Mt Isa, Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Brisbane, Bundaberg and Charleville.

"HALO will help reduce the incidence of human error when inputting and monitoring patient information," Mr Dean said.

"It is also able to digitally track key indicators including blood pressure and pulse, alerting medical staff to changes as they happen."

HALO was designed by tech company Buckham & Duffy is being trialled in Bundaberg and Brisbane.

It should go live in July.