HALLOWEEN: Where you can get your trick-or-treat on tonight

TRICK OR TREAT: find out where you can forage for treats tonight

PREPARE for a night of frightful sights as Halloween seizes the Valley in its clutches.

The holiday has been growing in popularity in recent years, and trick-or-treaters are expected to be out in force tonight in search of sugary surprises.

All kinds of creepy costumes, attractions, and displays will be on show, so read on to find out some of the addresses confirmed to be taking part in the spooky season this evening.

Here's a list of participating addresses:

*11 Feldhahn Strett Gatton, 5-8pm

*8 Feldhahn Street, Gatton, 6-8pm

*10 Douglas Avenue Laidley, 5-9pm

*9 Obrien Street Gatton, 6-8:30pm

*8 Larkin Street Gatton, 5-7pm

*2 Mill Street, Gatton, 5-8pm

*21 Raymont Crescent, Gatton, 5-7:30pm

*29 Spencer Street, Gatton, 5:30-8:30pm

*39 Maitland Street, Gatton, 5:30-9pm

*104 Woodlands Road, from 5pm

*33 Hill Street, Gatton, 5:30-8pm

*29 Hunter St, Gatton, from 5pm

*42 Jensen St, Gatton, from 6:30-8:30pm

*15 Golf Links Drive, Gatton from 5pm

*135 Drayton Street, Laidley

This is by no means an exhaustive list.

Most houses participating in Halloween will have signs and decorations up, with lights on out the front of the house signifying trick-or-treaters are welcome to come up and knock on the door.