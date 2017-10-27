HALLOWEEN: Road closures at city's scary party

IPSWICH residents will need to find an alternate route through the CBD on Saturday as a scary situation unfolds in the city.

The Biggest Halloween Party will take to the streets on Saturday afternoon, triggering road closures in the CBD.

Saturday's event kicks off at 4pm and will feature well-known food trucks alongside some Halloween-themed fun including the Super Freaks Parade.

There's a prize for the best dressed "freak" and those hoping to take out the win need to ensure they register at the forecourt of d'Arcy Doyle Place.

Free parking at Ipswich Square City Square carpark will be available, enter via level three off Bremer Pde.

Entry to the event, which wraps up at 9pm, is free.

Roads closures will be between 1pm and 11pm impacting Brisbane St, Waghorn St, Bell St, Ellenborough St, and Darling and Limestone Sts.