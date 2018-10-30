Halloween 2018: Where to get involved in Ipswich

Amanda Warburton, Tina Regan and Henry and Miah (front) Warburton are getting ready for the zombie walk on Saturday night.

TOMORROW night is Halloween and there is plenty happening around the region for families to get involved in.

What began as one doll hanging from the front door has grown to more than 100 spooky Halloween artefacts on display at a Collingwood Park home.

Halloween enthusiast Troy Hill loves this time of the year and he creates a spine-tingling experience for neighbours and the Ipswich community.

His suburban home transforms into a nightmarish scene of aliens, corpses, spiders, witches, werewolves and monsters in the front and back yards.

Halloween Haunt Ipswich 2018: Check out the Halloween Haunt open to the public October 30 and 31.

Head down to see them at 2 Beazley Court, Collingwood Park, on October 27, 28 and 31. Drop by anytime from 5-10pm.

Little ghouls, wizards, skeletons and more will be overtaking Top of Town on Saturday night as they seek treats from local businesses who will be handing out chocolates and lollies as an early Halloween celebration.

A number of businesses in Brisbane Street will leave their doors open from 5.30-8pm as they welcome young ones who would be on the search for a sugar high, and hopefully not a nasty trick.

The participating businesses include Mrs Claus and Santa Shop, Limestone Emporium, Obsession Shoes, Oh Jo Jo Shoe Boutique, Urban Cafe, Mortgage Choice, Retro Cafe, Compass Tattoo Ipswich, Charlies Bar and Grill, Fourthchild Cafe/Restaurant and Retro 7 Recycling Shop.

For more information, phone Mrs Claus and Santa on 3466 1564.

Riverlink Shopping Centre will be transformed into a spooky dungeon with plenty of children's activities on between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

A cannibal pot ride will be outside the Reject Shop. The ride is suitable for children aged from three.

A blood red slushie station complete with sour worms and eyeballs will in the east mall outside Mr Toys Toyworld.

Knock on a Zombie's Door in the food court outside Wallace Bishop, or meet and greet Casper the Ghost at 3pm, 4pm and 5pm outside Target.

Trick no Treats sessions with a variety of retailers will run every half an hour from 2.30pm while children can make a monster ice cream cup at Wendy's until 5pm.

Book at rivelink.net.au.

Julie Cochrane has been running a Halloween Haunt for the past six years.

The Costume Box owner said it started out as parties, then she started decking out her front yard and now has a full maze complete with a team of people to scare you.

While the Halloween Haunt is a free event Ms Cochrane has a donation box for the Ipswich Hospital Palliative Care Unit and has raised money to buy bar fridges and outdoor furniture in the past.

The Halloween Haunt is open tonight at 525 Junction Rd Barellan Point.

On the night of October 31 Jane Gorry Park at Augustine Heights will transform into a spooky party.

Organised by the Augustine Heights Neighbourhood Watch, hundreds of people are expected to get into the spirit of the event, with Jane Gorry Park at Patricius Place providing a "rest stop'' for families taking a break from the trick or treating throughout the evening. The event starts at 4pm and finishes at 7.30pm, there will be face painting and music for the kids, but warning there may be ghosts.