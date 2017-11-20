Halley's Comet inspiration behind new book

The Springfield Writers Group will launch their first anthology at BOOK FACE Orion next month. (L-R) Lynne Lumsden Green, Belinda Messer, Aiki Flinthart, Melanie Sienkiewicz, Jo Seysener and Megan Badger.

The Springfield Writers Group will launch their first anthology at BOOK FACE Orion next month. (L-R) Lynne Lumsden Green, Belinda Messer, Aiki Flinthart, Melanie Sienkiewicz, Jo Seysener and Megan Badger.

FROM science fiction to romance, historical fiction and fantasy, there's something for everyone in the Springfield Writers Group's first anthology.

The group will officially launch RETURN at BOOK FACE Orion next month which represents eight months of hard work, learning and frustration and joy.

The launch of the anthology also marks the one year anniversary of the group and member Aiki Flinthart said the monthly meet ups at the book store had been a place for the group to drink coffee, laugh and support each other's endeavours to become better writers.

"To this end, the group embarked on the challenge of producing an anthology of short stories this year,” Ms Flinthart said.

"The 18 stories span two thousand years of Earth's history and while they include half a dozen different genres, they all have a common thread-Halley's Comet.

"Readers will trace the comet's influence on lives, loves and families through the ages and the stories dive into ancient Greece and Babylon, Anglo-Saxon Ireland and Viking-era France.

"RETURN features tales of Genghis Khan, medieval Japan, regency-era England steampunk, alternate universes and modern-day technology.”

The Springfield Writers Group Anthology Launch - Return will be held on Thursday, December 7 at 6.30pm at BOOK FACE Orion, Town Walk, Springfield Central.

To register your interest, visit the BOOK FACE Orion Facebook event page.