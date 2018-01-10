Menu
Supercars legend earns Hall of Fame gong

John Bowe with his Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame medallion.
by Will Dale

JOHN Bowe is the latest racer to be announced among the advance inductees for the 2018 Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame.

Inaugurated in 2016 to celebrate the key identities throughout Australia's rich two and four-wheel motorsport heritage across all disciplines, Bowe will be the 53rd inductee of the Hall of Fame, joining legends ranging from world champions, to engineers and administrators.

Bowe joins Mark Webber in the class of 2018, which will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a gala black-tie dinner in Melbourne on March 23, on the eve of qualifying for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

It's a fitting honour for the 63-year-old, for whom this year marks his 48th season of racing.

"To be honest, I am slightly overwhelmed," Bowe said.

"When you are 35 (years old) awards mean nothing, but to be recognised by the industry and your peers at this stage of my career is really very humbling.

"It has certainly been a great journey since I started racing a Formula Vee at Baskerville in Tasmania at the age of 15.

"I was proud to be included in the Supercars Hall of Fame, but to be recognised alongside the greatest this country has produced across all facets of the sport in the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame is something else.

"I have turned plenty of laps since those Baskerville days, but I still have a desire to be out there racing and being as competitive as possible.

"I am honoured to be included in this year's list of inductees along with Mark Webber and I look forward to seeing the remaining 18 recipients awarded on the night, which really has become one of the highlights on the Australian motorsport calendar."

Bowe on his way to victory at Oran Park in 1995, clinching that year’s ATCC title.
While he is best known for his touring and sports car exploits - two-time Bathurst 1000 winner, 1995 Australian Touring Car Champion, multiple Bathurst 12 Hour wins and Touring Car Masters titles, to name a handful - Bowe was for many years a gun open-wheel racer.

A pair of Australian Drivers Championship titles in 1984-85 were the culmination of an open-wheel career that saw him race in the brutish Formula 5000 class for Elfin, and race against - and beat - F1 stars who came to race at the non-championship Australian Grand Prix in the early 1980s.

Just as important has been Bowe's work to highlight the issue of mental health in Australia.

Bowe has been upfront about his battle with depression after ending his full-time Supercars in 2007, using his own story to encourage others to consider their own mental health, and open up or seek help for their struggles.

Bowe and Dick Johnson celebrating their 1994 Bathurst 1000 win.
AUSTRALIAN MOTOR SPORT HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Car Racing
Sir Jack Brabham
Alan Jones
Phil Irving
Harry Firth
Bob Jane
Peter Brock
Dick Johnson
Allan Moffat
Frank Matich
Alexander Nicholas 'Lex' Davison
Jim Richards
Mark Skaife
Frank Gardner
Kevin Bartlett
Larry Perkins
Vern Schuppan
Mark Webber
John Bowe

Motorcycle Racing
Kel Carruthers
Wayne Gardner
Mick Doohan
Casey Stoner
Gregg Hansford
Troy Bayliss
Keith Ronald Campbell
Thomas Edward Phillis
Troy Corser

Speedway Cars
Ray Revell
Garry Rush
Johnny Stewart

Speedway Motorcycles
Lionel van Praag
Jack Young
Jason Crump
Arthur George 'Bluey' Wilkinson
Leigh Scott Adams

Rallying
'Gelignite' Jack Murray
Colin Bond
Ross Dunkerton
Peter 'Possum' Bourne
Neal Bates
Coral Taylor

Motocross
Stephen Gall
Jeff Leisk
Ken Rumble

Karting
James Courtney
John Pizarro

Drag Racing
Ash Marshall
Jim Read

Off-Road
Mark Burrows

Land Speed
Norman 'Wizard' Smith

Special category
Donald Kingsley Thompson - Administration
John Large - Administration
Ron Tauranac - Engineer

