Hall chasing career highlight in auction series final

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

IT’S not easy taking the favourite tag into a group series.

However, Leanne and Graham Hall’s exciting youngster Extra Malt has done so with aplomb on her way to Saturday’s Group Three Ipswich Auction Final where she’s poised to give the couple the biggest win of their careers to date.

Graham Hall said the couple couldn’t be prouder of Paw Licking/It Gets Better bitch who they bred themselves and now only has seven other chances between her and the $40,000 crown.

However, there was plenty to work on after she bombed the start only to win in the last stride in her heat and semi.

“We would’ve liked her to do it a bit easier than she has in the heat and the semi but getting into tough positions has brought out the side of her we were always looking for, she’s a fighter,” Graham said.

“We knew if she got herself in trouble, she had the motor to get back in the race and progress in the series, but I love the way she’s attacked the line it’s like she knows where the post is.

“She’s developed a savvy field sense that most greyhounds don’t find till they’re much more experienced, but as good as that’s been she can’t give Flaming Rose and Little Byrnes that kind of start in the final they’ll be off and gone.”

Extra Malt has been the talk of the town on the back of consecutive 29.6 runs at Albion Park last month.

Although her form is outstanding, she’s learning on the job at Ipswich.

“I think it’s her inexperience out of the boxes that’s costing her at Ipswich,’’ Graham said.

“She’s used to starting at Albion Park with the cleats in the boxes whereas Ipswich doesn’t have them, and she’s just slipped on the mat on both occasions.

“She’d only had the one start at Ipswich before the series in early February in what was a much easier race than what she’s faced in the auction series.

“We’re certainly not complaining. It’s just something every young dog needs to learn, and she happens to be going through it in a very important series, but she’ll be getting more familiar each time and even if she doesn’t nail it from the five if she can just make it around that first turn, we’re in business.”

Hall said aside from that one slip-up, the bitch had never been more ready for the most important race of her fledgling career.

“Apart from that one little issue at the start we couldn’t have her more ready for Saturday, she’s chasing even harder than she was at Albion on her winning streak,” he said.

“It’s small margins in these big races though I’ve got no doubt she’ll be putting every fibre into it, but she needs to do things right and have a touch of luck on the night.

“Flaming Rose and Little Byrnes are our main concerns. The former should lead the race with the latter on her tail, their strength is early speed ours is the run home. It should be a fascinating battle.”

The Halls formerly trained out of Victoria but upon arrival in Queensland were quick to note the Ipswich auction series was something they wanted to be a part of.

“Saturday’s final is the biggest race we’ve been involved in since establishing ourselves here in Queensland,” Graham said.

“It’s a race we thought we could target as well, breeding our own progeny, rearing her and taking her through the auction this race has always been on the radar when she started showing us the ability she has.

“For us, this is what the game is all about we’ve gone through all the work hoping to get to this point and then suddenly you’re here it’s pretty rewarding to get this far but we want one more.”

McCarthy makes it work over the 431

PROPER Gent holds the record as the most prolific winner of all-time over the 431 metre sprint at the Ipswich track. Guiding the ageless wonder was trainer John McCarthy.

With time finally called on the champion’s career in the last couple of months, McCarthy has had to move on to the next generation. He took a step in the right direction with a double over the distance on Tuesday’s card.

Heart of Mine was too good in the Pathways Final and young gun Chance out running them in tougher grade.

Heart of Mine isn’t the most talented bitch McCarthy has trained. But even though she’s diminutive in size, she lives up to her name with plenty of ticker, somehow finding a way clear around the first turn after been stuck between runners.

She’s still only two and has 37 starts making Pathway’s racing crucial for chasers like her who may be late to mature.

Chance on the other hand is a well-established name at Ipswich, a nine-time winner over the sprint.

He’s consistently in Best 8 and Open Company and made the most of a sightly easier field on Tuesday overcoming an early check to clock in at 25.42.

Wolf Steele a successor to the throne

GREYHOUND lovers over the past few years would find it hard to forget Ipswich Auction product Wolf Racketeer.

The Tony Brett trained product produced some remarkable performances over his career which was tragically cut short through injury after 14 starts.

The son of Barcia Bale still managed five wins including a 29.90 effort over the Albion Park 500, back-to-back 30.25 and 30.32 wins at the Ipswich 500 and as recently as October last year he won in 16.62 over the 288.

The Pink Wolfe Syndicate who owned him is headed by Peter Steele, a former harness racing training who along with his mates got involved in the greyhound industry.

While it was a cruel blow to lose Wolf Racketeer, the syndicate have reloaded with Wolf Steele - a daughter of Barcia Bale and Mitchie Madam and on her first three starts she can run.

She ran 20.05 on debut at a very wet Capalaba in the Bob Vernon heats before coming up short in the final but stepped out over the 288 at Ipswich last Friday and ran them off their legs going 16.94 first look at the trip.

She is well worth a watch over the next couple of months clearly inheriting some of the traits of her brilliant half-brother.

Luminosity looks a star for Lawrance

SERENA Lawrance’s Headbound/Cardwell litter have been phenomenal performers at Ipswich.

They are still winning races in good company but reinforcements have arrived with Cardwell going to Fernando Bale and producing Luminosity a five-time winner from eight starts over the Ipswich 431.

The dog made a mockery of his maiden and Novice winning the latter by 13 lengths.

After a run of three straight seconds, Luminosity has found himself back in the winners circle his past two starts.

Two weeks ago, he overcome traffic to chase down the in-form Chance for John McCarthy in an eye-catching effort. Last Friday for the first time, he broke 25 seconds (24.99) charging away by seven lengths.

Like a lot of Lawrance’s chasers, he doesn’t beat them with out and out early speed. He’s a powerful type who’s already developed an innate race sense and may get a look at the 500 soon the way he’s hitting the line.