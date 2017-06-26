Half-price pizza all week in Springfield

Domino's is offering 50% off selected pizzas and sides as part of it's opening week special at Orion Springfield Central.

A MUCH anticipated pizza franchise has opened its doors in Springfield and is offering half-price pizza all week.

As part of its opening week special, Domino's Pizza opened its doors this morning at Orion Springfield Central and will offer 50 per cent off selected pizzas and sides for its first week of trading.

The store's official launch will take place on July 1 where it will offer free pizza to all between 12pm- 3pm.

There will be also be free face painting, an animal farm and other activities available on the day.

263 people have already registered as going and 432 people have marked they are interested in attending on the Orion Springfield Central Facebook event post.

Domino's Pizza is located outside the Target Mall facing the Orion Lagoon.

For more information about the offer, visit the Orion Springfield Facebook page.