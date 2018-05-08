Half of Aussies plan to skip out on influenza vaccine

LAST year Australia had one of the worst flu seasons on record, with an estimated 29,000 people admitted to hospital with the influenza virus. Despite this, one in two Australians are not planning on getting their flu shot this year and there is a major misconception contributing to these high numbers.

Finder.com.au surveyed 2,003 adults and found that 50 per cent are not planning on getting their 2018 vaccination, which is the equivalent of roughly 9.5 million people skipping out on the shot.

One of the biggest reasons that people stated as their reason for not getting the jab is believing it doesn't work or that it actually causes you to get sick.

According to Dr Daria Fielder, owner of Sapphire Family Health Practice, although you still may get the flu even if you are vaccinated it is not because of the shot.

In fact, the reason you still might get sick is from people choosing not to vaccinate and causing the spread of different strains of virus.

The influenza virus is responsible for around 3,000 deaths each year. Picture: BSIP/UIG

"Influenza vaccine is an inactive vaccine and therefore it is unable to give you the flu. It does have some side effects, which commonly include pain in the arm or a fever, however it will not make you sick," Dr Fielder said.

"In an ideal world of course it would be better if everyone receives vaccination. If only some are vaccinated, the virus will continue to spread in the community."

There have been more than 12,200 confirmed cases of influenza already in 2018 according to the Department of Health, with numbers already 19 per cent higher than they were this time last year.

"If people don't get the shot then they are putting themselves at much higher risk of contracting potentially preventable infection,"

"Influenza is an awful illness that results in a minimum of 7-10 days off work, severe symptoms of fever, lethargy, shivers, sweats and is associated with severe complications including pneumonia and in some cases death."

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals there were 3,334 deaths in Australia caused by influenza and pneumonia in 2016.

Many Australian’s believe the flu shot doesn’t work or makes you sick. Picture: iStock

Generation X is the age group most suspicious of the vaccine, with 18 per cent believing it doesn't work, while only 10 per cent of the younger generation agree.

Each year scientists calculate the probability of which strains are likely to be the most problematic, as they cannot include all of them in the vaccine.

"However if you get your flu vaccine every year you reduce your overall chance of contracting influenza virus significantly," Dr Fielder said.

Laziness may be a contributing factor to Aussies not getting their shots, with the study finding that 14 per cent of people said they probably just won't get around to it.

Baby Boomers are the most proactive, with 72 per cent planning on getting the jab, compared to just 39 per cent of Generation Y.

Bessie Hassan, an Insurance Expert at finder.com.au, said that while it is good news that half of Aussies are getting vaccinated, that still leaves millions at risk.

"Vaccinated adults provide herd immunity for others in the community but young children who can have poor hygiene habits are more likely to pass germs around," she said.

The jab costs between $10 and $20 in most pharmacies and is free through some workplaces.

In NSW the vaccine is free for children between six months and five-years-old, anyone over 65 and anyone with chronic illness such as diabetes, asthma, and heart disease.

"Check whether you're eligible for vaccinations through your health fund - for example, some HBF members are covered for flu vaccines administered at selected pharmacies," Ms Hassan said.