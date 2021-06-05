Half-naked ‘terminator’ escapes cops

Dramatic body cam vision has captured the moment Western Australian police chase after an almost naked bloodied man who was tasered five times.

The search for Laemin Charles Chisolm Forbes, 40, lasted more than 36 hours.

Officers found him on the Swan River foreshore, next to Manning Rd, at about 10.20pm on Friday with the help of police dogs.

Detectives had attempted to arrest him at a house on Canning Highway in Como, in Perth’s south, at about 7:20am on Thursday.

WA police said the man — who was seen in the footage only wearing underwear — struggled with officers before he broke free and jumped through a closed glass window.

Police are on the hunt for Laemin Charles Chisolm Forbes, 40. Picture: Supplied /WA Police

Despite receiving significant cuts to his body, he continued to lead police on a chase through surrounding streets.

In the footage, Forbes is seen holding a shovel.

A police officer yells at him “put the shovel down”.

Running through what appears to be a construction site and a person’s home, the wanted man has a taser pointed at him throughout the chase.

“Taser, taser,” the officer shouts.

“Get down on the ground.”



The footage begins showing Forbes running away from police while holding a shovel. Supplied by WA Police

A taser gun was seen being pointed at the wanted man throughout the video. Supplied/ WA Police

Forbes is later seen trying to mount a bike before being tasered by the officer, then the footage stops.

Como resident Kira told 7 News she “saw the man shirtless and in his jocks” come through her door.

“He was tasered five times from what I know and he’s just a beast,” she said.

“Luckily the police officer was there and was able to block him before he got to us.”

Witnesses also told 7 News Forbes was like a “blood-soaked and unstoppable Terminator”.



WA Police released footage of the dramatic pursuit. Supplied/ WA Police

Police said he led officers on foot through a number of residences but was unable to be caught because of his “extremely violent demeanour”.

Police alleged this included grabbing an elderly woman — who was walking along the footpath on Edgecumbe St — and throwing her to the ground where she hit her head.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was treated by paramedics before being taken to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital for assessment.

Police allege that Forbes then wrestled a handbag from another woman, also aged in her 80s, taking her car keys and jumping into her red Mitsubishi ASX that was parked in the carport.

It will be alleged he then accelerated, smashed through the front gates and drove off down the street, just missing the officers.

He was last seen driving along Canning Highway through Mount Pleasant and the car was later found bogged in bushland in Huntingdale at about 2.30pm.

Forbes was seen trying to mount a bike in a person’s yard. Supplied/ WA Police

The bloodied man was last seen trying to run off before being tasered. Supplied/ WA Police

Police alleged that Forbes assaulted a number of officers during the pursuit and warned the generic public no to approach him while he was at large.

“He is considered to be violent and unpredictable,” police said in a statement.

After his arrest, he was charged with a long list of offences including stealing, gaining benefits by fraud, trespassing, assaulting a public officer, threatening to injure, endanger or harm any person and escaping from lawful custody.

Forbes was due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Half-naked ‘terminator’ escapes cops