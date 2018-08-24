Menu
FARE EVADER. Taitimu Waikato, 27, leaves Ipswich Courthouse after the chippie told the magistrate he thought the rail ticket inspector was having a bad day that day. Ross Irby
'Half-cut' chippie in court because of 'old mate's bad day'

24th Aug 2018 12:09 AM
A TRADIE out with mates at a pub told a court he was "half-cut” when confronted by ticket inspectors at Ipswich train station.

Taitimu Horris Waikato told Ipswich Magistrates Court he had $50 cash on him at the time, but had no ticket or go card for the train journey home after the pub session.

Waikato, a 27-year-old carpenter from North Booval, pleaded guilty to evading a train fare on July 23.

Prosecutor Constable Dave Shelton said passengers were alighting the Brisbane City to Ipswich train and heading for the exit gates at 4.45pm. Waikato was among them but did not produce a ticket, saying he had a go card.

A check showed his card had no credit and had not been used for three weeks.

Magistrate David Shepherd asked Waikato if he had anything to say about the police facts and the circumstances.

"I don't think 100 per cent accurate but pretty much the scenario,” Waikato said.

"I had (previously) used my go card but I didn't log off. Apparently it then takes $10 or something.

"I'd come from the pub. I was half-cut.

"I had 50 bucks on me but obviously it was too late.

"I think old mate was having a bad day. I had to come to court.

"I'm a chippie.”

"Do you have any dependents,” Mr Shepherd asked Waikato.

"What's that?” Waikato said.

Informed that the magistrate was referring to children or a partner who were financially dependent on him, Waikato said he had a son that he and his own mother cared for.

"Any chance of getting a refund for the $10?” Waikato asked Mr Shepherd.

"It's taken a lot of time out of my day.”

"I didn't get a (refund) then as I was half-cut it would have turned ugly.

"I think they (inspectors) saw that coming so whacked on a ticket.”

Mr Shepherd fined Waikato $250.

"Have a good day,” a non-plussed Waikato said on leaving the courtroom.

