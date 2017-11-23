Half-brother says he was asked to make up 'hostage' claim

IN SOUTHERN Italy, they call it Omerta - the code of silence.

And a Queensland prosecutor accused a witness of following a similar practice by not "snitching” at Peter Mark Wright's trial.

Mr Wright has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence offences allegedly inflicted on his former partner from 2010-2015.

On Wednesday, the witness, the alleged victim's half-brother, said his sibling asked him to provide a statement that would get Mr Wright in trouble.

"She asked me that if I did a statement saying that he held me hostage after she left, that it would help her, and that if I'd seen her with a black eye after she left that it would help her too.”

The 22-year-old half brother said he refused to make such a statement.

"It's lies, and I wouldn't do it.”

The witness told Brisbane District Court he stayed with his half-sister and Mr Wright in Bundaberg in 2015.

The former partner, 25, told jurors Mr Wright, 36, poured caustic soda on her and another time doused her with petrol, threatening to set her alight.

The mother of five claimed he was controlling from the start of their relationship, when she lived in Caboolture and he in Ipswich.

The witness on Wednesday said his half-sister's thigh was burned when she and another man were cooking up drugs.

Prosecutor Sandra Cupina suggested the witness was cooking up some testimony to protect Mr Wright.

"There's a rule among your peers that you aren't to snitch on any of them,” Crown Prosecutor Sandra Cupina said.

The defence witness, who had an extensive criminal history, said he wanted to do "the right thing”.

"Why would I be helping him?” he said of Mr Wright.

"If she told the truth about what actually happened, I wouldn't have to come here and tell the truth.”

He said his relationship with the alleged victim was good.

Another witness said the half-brother told him Wright would "kill” the partner one day "and you have no idea how bad it is”.

But the half-brother denied ever saying that.

In his closing address, defence barrister Patrick Wilson reminded jurors the alleged victim admitted being "so heavily drug affected” she didn't know how her children survived.

Her drug use raised questions of accuracy "across the entirety of her evidence”, Mr Wilson said.

In relation to some charges, including torture, Mr Wilson said jurors must ask if Mr Wright might have acted "irrationally” rather than with malice.

The prosecution's closing address was expected to follow Mr Wilson's, before Judge Terry Martin sums up. -NewsRegional