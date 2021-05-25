Half a million without power across Qld, NSW after major explosions at Callide station

Hundreds of thousands of Queensland homes and businesses are still without power this afternoon after explosions at a major power station.

A total of 477,000 homes and businesses across the states were impacted after multiple explosions at Callide Power Station in Biloela.

Power was restored to at least 250,000 customers by 3.20pm.

The power station was evacuated and an exclusion zone of 550m established.

According to an Energex spokeswoman, 387,000 homes in the southeast pocket had been left without power, while Ergon Energy located 90,000 outages from regional and far north Queensland.

A spokeswoman for both Energex and Ergon confirmed the outage was due to an incident at the Callide Power Station.

She said all available crews for both Energex and Ergon had been tasked to restore power.

There have been mutlitple explosions at Callide Power Station in central Queensland..

Power to some parts of the far north have already been restored, according to the spokeswoman, who said Cairns was no longer affected due to the efforts of crews.

She said teams were working on a progressive restoration with urgency, however could not provide a time frame on when all Queenslanders could expect to have their power reconnected.

Electricity has been cut to more than 93,000 properties in the Brisbane area, 41,400 on the Gold Coast, 31,100 in Logan, 39,000 in Moreton Bay, 3,900 in Ipswich, 8,500 at Redlands, 1,000 in the Scenic Rim and 1,100 in the Somerset region.

CS Energy has released a statement saying it had 'immediately acted' following the incident.

"At approximately 1.45pm today, a fire occurred in one of the turbine halls at the power station," a CS Energy spokesperson said.

"As a result, the three units that were generating at the time went offline.

"We immediately evacuated the power station and called emergency services to attend site. At this stage, there are no reported injuries.

"We are investigating the incident and will provide further updates as they become available."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call regarding multiple explosions at a generator turbine that was on fire at Callide Power Station in Biloela just past 2pm.

Two crews are currently on scene while another three crews are on route to assist.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three ambulances were called to an incident at Mount Murchison just before 2pm to support QFES.

The spokesperson said that no patients had needed to be assessed.

375,000 southeast Qld houses have inexplicably lost power. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

A witness posted on Facebook: "Please stay away a lot of emergency vehicles heading towards that direction there has been multiple explosions on site no 4 a generator has caught fire is starting to affect some power in places," a witness posted on Facebook."

One Biloela local told The Courier Mail she didn't hear the explosion but had heard the sirens of emergency services vehicles heading to the power station.

"We heard there's been multiple explosions," she said.

"We heard all of the emergency services heading out there."

Power is reportedly out to most of the Gold Coast, Logan, Redlands, Moreton and large parts of Brisbane including Graceville, Salisbury, Coorparoo, Beenleigh, Fig Tree Pocket, Boondall, Nundah, Northgate, Ascot, Hendra, Zillmere, Sherwood, St Lucia, Oxley, Narangba, Forest Lake, Clayfield and Acacia Ridge.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ A widespread outage from the Gold Coast to Caboolture is affecting 375k Energex customers. Cause & duration unknown. When we know more, we'll update this page. Pls assist by only contacting us for life-threatening issues as our teams have no additional details to provide. — Energex (@Energex) May 25, 2021

Parts of regional Queensland are also out including Fraser Coast and Dalby, Kingaroy,

Power outages are also impacting Townsville, Ingham and even up to the Cape have reported widespread outages.

The Courier-Mail understands Energy Minister Mick de Brenni will be going into a briefing soon on the issue.

More information is expected to be provided afterwards.

There are reports of people trapped in high-rise lifts in Surfers Paradise.

Traffic is likely to be impacted across the Brisbane metro area as multiple power outages are affecting traffic lights at intersections.

Drivers are told to use caution on the roads until the power is restored.

Police are expected to be managing traffic at busy intersections to ensure it continues to run smoothly.

Lights at one of Brisbane's busiest intersections, the Indooroopilly roundabout, have gone down as has the traffic lights on nearby Coonan Rd, outside MacDonalds.

The area is heavily congested from school pickup time through the evening peak even on good days.

Lights are also out on Oxley Rd, Corinda. Residents have reported blackouts in other parts of Corinda, Fig Tree Pocket and Graceville but Darra and Springfield appear to be unaffected according to some residents.

There are also reports the University of Queensland's St Lucia campus has lost power.

Shopping centres and schools across the state have been impacted by the outages, with Brookside Shopping Centre in Mitchelton warning customers to hold off on their shopping trip.

"The Centre has lost all power meaning all retailers are unable to trade," they wrote on social media.

" It appears to be a Brisbane wide outage and we are waiting on further advice from Energex. Please do not come to the Centre until advised."

There are reports schools in Camp Hill and Many West were also affected by the outages.

Callide Power Station at Biloela is being evacuated after multiple explosions.

State MP for Callide Colin Boyce said he has been in contact with CS Energy general manager Brett Smith, who is rushing back from Tarong Power Station in the South Burnett region.

"He has told me he would let me know the details as soon as he finds out," Mr Boyce said.

"I sincerely hope there has been no loss of life or serious injury, but that is unknown at this stage.

"I've been told there has been a generator failure and they are evacuating the power station.

"There have most definitely been power outages up and down the coast.

"My office staff have told me there is no power in our Biloela office."

Mr Boyce said, if indeed there had been a "catastrophic generator fire", it would have reverberating effects on Queensland's energy supply.

"If that's the case, I would imagine Callide would not be repaired and it would be shut down a lot quicker than what has been flagged in 2028," he said.

"That's my assumption."

Brisbane Airport was only minimally impacted as systems went down for 15 minutes at 2.15pm.

A spokeswoman said only the international terminal was impacted until about 2.30pm but everything is now completely back up on full power, not a generator.

The Gold Coast University Hospital and Coast theme parks were plunged into chaos before emergency generators kicked in.

A Village Roadshow Theme Parks spokesman said power had now been restored at parks including Movie World and Sea World.

Originally published as Half a million without power across Qld, NSW after major explosions at Callide station