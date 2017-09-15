Hairdresser, former 'RAAF brat' to run for Div 7

Dave Austin is a candidate in the division 7 by election.

Dave Austin is a candidate in the division 7 by election. Rob Williams

EASTERN Heights man David Austin has spent two decades perfecting his listening skills and now wants to put them to a new use.

Mr Austin is a hairdresser, a member of the Labor Party, a former "RAAF brat" and an Ipswich born and bred local.

He is the latest to declare his intention to nominate for the upcoming Division 7 by-election.

While he's a member of the Labor Party, because he agrees with the party's general ideals, he won't be receiving any party help for his campaign.

For 21-years Mr Austin has listened to clients talk about anything and everything and has even begun studying psychology to put his listening skills to good use.

Mr Austin isn't an aspiring career politician.

The independent candidate says he simply wants to give the people of Division 7 a voice.

"It's not just about putting your hand up to be a politician," Mr Austin said.

"You have to actually give a damn. To me being a councillor is not about what I want, it's about what the people want and you have to be able to listen to find that out."

Mr Austin's family is from Ipswich, however, he spent many years travelling up and down the east coast with his father who served in the RAAF for 22-years.

Eventually the family came back to settle and Mr Austin has been here ever since.

He has a long-term partner, is president of Ipswich Little Theatre and hopes the arts and sports will one day be considered equally important within the community.

He said he's no "yes man" and wouldn't hesitate to speak out against any wrong doing, if elected.

"In our family, there was a beautiful balance between the importance of arts and sports," he said.

"Why can't we have that in the community?

Mr Austin said he wouldn't have run against Cr Antoniolli because he did "an excellent job".