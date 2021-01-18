Hairdresser fights back after flooded twice

IN a cruel twist of fate a Townsville hairdresser who selflessly donated her time to victims of the 2019 flood has been left devastated after her salon was inundated twice in less than a month.

Tracie's Hair and Beauty in Annandale was flooded just before Christmas after a pipe linked to a vanity burst.

The salon's floor, holding walls, skirtings, shelving and benches were all extensively damaged in a crushing blow.

Tracie Davis has had her salon at Annandale Central has flooded twice in less than a month in a cruel twist of fate. Picture: Evan Morgan

Owner Tracie Davis was able to operate around the destruction for a couple of weeks before she closed the doors so the floor could be replaced.

"I was in the process of having the floors laid on Monday and Tuesday and was meant to move the furniture back in on Wednesday," Ms Davis said.

"But the builders going in on Wednesday morning to plaster the walls called and said the hot water system had burst and flooded the shop.

"It was devastating. I was going to set everything up at lunchtime and we were going to work around the builders. I just want to open, it's my only source of income. Two floods in a month is just ridiculous."

The selfless mother-of-three established a makeshift evacuation centre at the Annandale Community Centre during the 2019 flood.

Armed with hairdryers, Ms Davis and her team of volunteers took in roughly 100 evacuated residents from Idalia and Annandale.

Four months later she had surgery for brain cancer and is currently battling multiple myeloma, a blood cancer which is attacking her bones.

Tracie Davis, with her son and daughter Tyler Robinson and Jamii Robinson, has had her salon at Annandale Central has flooded twice in less than a month in a cruel twist of fate. Picture: Evan Morgan

Ms Davis receives ongoing treatment for the disease which she says will never be cured, yet she is still concerned for those around her.

"My clients and staff are my first priority, I don't want to let them down," she said.

"I have clients who I've had to cancel on again. If they needed their hair done for something they might go elsewhere and I might not get them back. It's a cutthroat business at the end of the day. Competition is hard, there's a hairdresser on every corner.

"I've got staff that require hours and wages. It's not about me, it's about my staff and clients.

"My insurance company have been great. They've been very supportive and taken a lot of stress off me by handling it as much as they can."

Ms Davis has to replace the new floors that had just been laid because of the second lot of flooding.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Ms Davis.

Originally published as Hairdresser fights back after double inundation