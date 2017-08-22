Hairdresser eyes change of lifestyle

GOING OUT IN STYLE: Glenda Summerville (right) of Genda's on Grange is handing over her business to new owner Vivica Buttner.

GLENDA Summerville is an icon in the hair and beauty industry.

After several decades of dedicated service, she will downsize her business interests.

The multi-award winning stylist will make changes to herald in a new phase of her life.

The business woman said health issues had led her to take a bit of a step back and foster the next generation through.

"Glenda's on Grange will be under new management but I will continue to be actively involved two days a week,” she said.

"I will finish up at the end of November. I am not giving up work, these are just some necessary changes.”

Vivica Buttner is set to take over management.

"I am delighted to have Vivica take the reins,” Ms Summerville said.

"Her family owns Skateaway in Bundamba and they have all known very tough times after the flood took out the centre.

"They have had to get it up and running again. Taking over the business is for her future career. She is a high achiever.”

The Queensland champion skater and teacher of skating will have her feet firmly on the ground as Ms Summerville's apprentice.

"I work as her trainer as an apprentice in hairdressing, and tutor in running the salon and hope to give her the benefit of my experience,” Ms Summerville said.

"I will maintain my Glenda's on Downs, Downs St, North Ipswich salon. So it's business as usual.”

"It is time to pull back.

"You think you can just keep going at the same pace but it is time for me. I am sad because it is my passion.

"This gives me some work-life balance, it is another chapter in my life.”

Glenda's on Grange is getting a new team of stylists and a fresh approach as a revamped salon.

Even in her early years, Ms Summerville took out awards and showed great flair. She is highly regarded by her peers and is well known in the industry.

"It's a tough market but I am happy to say that my business is solid as a rock. I have such a loyal customer base. I have always given top service and have built a great relationship with my clients. I am known as the 'hair whisperer'.”

"I am upgrading my training qualifications so I can be more involved in training, so I am definitely not retiring, it is definitely a new phase for me and a bit of slower pace.”

Ms Summerville said that it was important to be flexible in the approach to hair styling. Age does not determine your relevance, she said, but rather the willingness to keep current and be willing to learn new things.

Ms Summerville paid tribute to the many loyal customers at Grange Rd.

"I have always enjoyed passing on skills and training the new hairdressers. This next phase will be very exciting and I know Vivica will continue to offer wonderful service.”