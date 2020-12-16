Menu
Hair-pulling partner leaves DV victim with bald patch

Carlie Walker
16th Dec 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
A MAN who ripped out a handful of his partner's hair during a domestic dispute has faced Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard he was at the woman's home and they were both drinking.

When he ran out of alcohol, he asked her to take him to the bottle shop.

When she refused, he said he would take her remaining drink from the fridge.

She asked him not to and said she didn't want him to have any more to drink.

He told her to "get the f**k out of my face" then grabbed her by the neck, the court heard.

When the victim tried to get him to move his hand he ripped the hair out of her head.

Police were called and he returned to his home.

The police saw a large bald spot where the woman's hair had been pulled out.

When police spoke with the man he claimed to have been defending himself when he ripped out her hair.

The court heard the man had spent more than three months in prison as a result of the incident, this was the first time he had been jailed and it led to him losing 20 kilos.

He had been in a dysfunctional relationship with the woman, with a whom he shared a four year old son.

They had been living together when the dispute broke out and he admitted to pulling her hair out while they were "grappling" with each other.

Both had been drinking heavily.

He was hoping to regain employment and move south to be with family.

The court heard he had sole custody of his son.

The man was sentenced to 15 months probation and a conviction was recorded.

 

If you are affected by the issues in this story, help is available.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

crime domestic violence fcourt maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

