LARGE HAIL, DAMAGING WINDS: Severe storms moving towards SEQ

For people in Lockyer Valley and parts of Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Dalby and Toowoomba council areas.

For people in Lockyer Valley and parts of Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Dalby and Toowoomba council areas. Bureau of Meteorology

Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Southeast Queensland for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES for people in Lockyer Valley and parts of Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Dalby and Toowoomba council areas.

At 3:25 pm, storms were detected on the weather radar near Stanthorpe, Millmerran, Cunninghams Gap, Clifton and Cambooya.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

They are forecast to affect the area south of Toowoomba, the area south of Dalby and Tipton by 3:55 pm and Laidley, the area north of Dalby and Jimbour by 4:25 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Update to severe storm warning for #SEQld. Large hail and damaging winds possible. Latest warnings are at: https://t.co/iyps7SudE6 pic.twitter.com/o0IXaqqEZQ — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 26, 2017

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Wide Bay and Burnett and Maranoa and Warrego districts.