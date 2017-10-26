News

LARGE HAIL, DAMAGING WINDS: Severe storms moving towards SEQ

For people in Lockyer Valley and parts of Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Dalby and Toowoomba council areas.
For people in Lockyer Valley and parts of Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Dalby and Toowoomba council areas. Bureau of Meteorology
by Darren Hallesy

Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Southeast Queensland for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES for people in Lockyer Valley and parts of Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Dalby and Toowoomba council areas.

At 3:25 pm, storms were detected on the weather radar near Stanthorpe, Millmerran, Cunninghams Gap, Clifton and Cambooya.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

They are forecast to affect the area south of Toowoomba, the area south of Dalby and Tipton by 3:55 pm and Laidley, the area north of Dalby and Jimbour by 4:25 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Wide Bay and Burnett and Maranoa and Warrego districts.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Ipswich hero Bob Green laid to rest

Ipswich hero Bob Green laid to rest

PHOTOS: A heartfelt tribute to the man who lived to help others.

New emergency department under construction, 300 jobs coming

Construction continues on development works at St Andrew's Hospital Ipswich.

It will double the number of hospital beds available in Ipswich

Race day honours dad taken too soon

Sisters Holly Stower and Becky Gifford launched the Glen Stower Memorial Race Day in honour of their late dad, who died in 2015 after a 10-month fight with lung cancer.

Special event to raise funds for the Cancer Council Queensland

'An insult to coalminers': MP's swipe at Labor colleagues

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller

"Have no doubt, this will be an election issue across Queensland"

Local Partners