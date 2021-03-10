Hail-battered car dealer on mend

ALMOST five months on from October’s freak hailstorm, Springfield’s only car dealership is still waiting on repairs.

The Hyundai dealership, which opened in 2019, was among the thousands of damaged homes and businesses included in the estimated $1b damage bill.

Reflecting on the challenging past few months, Dealer Principal David Brown revealed the hail battering had resulted in a devastating “double-whammy” for his team.

“I lost 76 cars in that hailstorm,” he said.

“I was actually fully stocked at the time and ready for a good November and December.”

He said 66 of those vehicles – both new and used – were written off.

Dealer Principal David Brown reflects on what was a challenging past twelve months.

“We got as many vehicles under cover as we could, we managed to save all the sold cars and a few extra new ones.”

Sadly, the loss of stock resulted in an inability to fulfil new orders.

“It was a double-edge sword because people in the area who lost their cars (in the storm) had come in to buy new ones, but I didn’t have any stock available,” he said.

LOCAL NEWS: Milestone sale for dealership amid year of turmoil

An added blow came with the realisation that the dealership’s roof had also been destroyed.

“The hail came through in some of the clear sheeting and workshop,” Mr Brown said.

“It badly damaged a lot of the air-condition componentry, flattened the TV aerial and dented all of the tin roof too.”

Mr Brown said it was a relief repair works had started following a “drawn out process.”

Repairs take place at Springfield Hyundai following October’s hailstorm.

“The insurance company is now replacing the dealership’s roof, the whole roof because it was so badly damaged,” he said.

Fortunately, things appear to be looking up for the team, which returned to full-time hours in September after being forced onto JobKeeper.

They just celebrated their 1000th sale on Monday.

“Like everybody in the area, COVID sort of hit us late-march, April and a good chunk of May were an absolute disaster. It was a like a ghost town,” he said.

“I remember one particular Saturday; we didn’t see one customer.

“Saturday’s are our busiest day by far, it’s just mind-blowing to think about that now.”

He said once repairs were completed a 50kw solar system would be installed.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.