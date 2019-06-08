Hackerspace becoming a hub for tech, ideas and new ventures

HIVE OF ACTIVITY: Robert Manietta, James Harris and Hayden Petrick have re-opened HS Ipswich at a new space on Bell St.

AN empty Ipswich shop-front, vacant for six years, has been injected with life once more and aims to become a hub for technology, new ventures and exciting ideas.

The team behind HS Ipswich, formed in 2015, believe they have found the perfect spot on Bell St to cement their presence.

It is home to a hackerspace, which is a not-for-profit community operated workspace where people with interest in things like computers, digital fabrication, machining, digital art or electronic art can meet, socialise and collaborate.

It is similar to a men's shed or a makerspace.

Moving to a new location has allowed them to incorporate a business incubator alongside an electronic workshop and other facilities including four 3D printers, meeting rooms and a general space akin to a backyard shed to tinker in.

Hackerspaces are traditionally a place for hobbyists to pursue their own projects but HS Ipswich want to open it up to startups and other ventures who need a space or access to important resources.

"As a community organisation we can apply for government grants, we can pool money and resources and get that more expensive and higher-end equipment and have that available to the community," president James Harris said.

"It's not just about a startup or a business person saying 'I want these resources for my product idea', it's about the person who wants to learn about the technologies and get their own hands on them and experience the technology for their own personal pursuits."

Members have 24/7 access with a swipe card.

Mr Harris said it had been a busy period for the group moving into their premises but it was the perfect location, being close to the Ipswich train station and complete with a cafe, fast internet and tools and facilities in 3D printing, electronics and general computing.

He had high hopes for the new space.

"Unexpected to me was also the mental health improvements I've seen in a number of members (in his time with HS Ipswich) just by providing a space that they can put their mark on and interact with other like minds," he said.

Executive assistant Hayden Petrick said the hackerspace could prove a pivotal part of the community.

"I think Ipswich is the best place for something like this and the bonus is that the Ipswich community has been very receptive to how hackerspaces in general combine practical and scholarly skills," he said.

"I'd go as far as to say Ipswich has been doing exactly that best, all throughout its history including so far back as the rail works."

HS Ipswich hold an open day at Unit 1, 4 Bell Street, allowing anyone to check out the facilities or use the equipment for free every Saturday from noon to 5pm. For more information email enquiries@hsipswich.org.au.