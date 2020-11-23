Habitual thief banned from major shopping centre

AN IPSWICH dad diagnosed with kleptomania has been jailed after pleading guilty to a string of offences including seven counts of stealing.

Despite a two-year ban from Riverlink shopping centre, the man was caught there with stolen toys including Spiderman and the Hulk.

An Ipswich court heard that on another occasion he was found passed out with stolen goods in his bag.

Appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court from jail, Tae James Roper, 30, a father of three from Muirlea, pleaded guilty to 20 offences that included seven charges of stealing; trespassing at Riverlink in North Ipswich; causing public nuisance on the Warrego highway on July 17; possession of drug utensils; unlawful possession of stolen property; breach of bail conditions; and three counts of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said Roper had 27 prior convictions for stealing, and 11 for failing to appear at court.

The new charges involved Roper stealing toys from Mr Toys on January 23, stealing clothes from a City Beach store on July 16, as well as gel pens from the Reject Shop, and clothing from K-mart.

“An aggravating feature is his persistence,” Mr Scott said.

“Although it may be described as nuisance offending the value of the items add up to hundreds of dollars.”

Police sought a jail term of 12 months, with Roper to serve one-third.

He had already spent 10 days in custody since his arrest.

Roper was charged with causing public nuisance when found “grossly intoxicated” at 2am staggering along the Warrego Highway at Muirlea, causing drivers to swerve to avoid him.

In an incident on March 14, Roper was found walking on Fernvale Road with a female companion.

When searched his lunch box held a clip seal bag with a crystal substance inside, identified as methylamphetamine (ice).

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough told the court there were significant mental health issues including complex post traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder, and kleptomania.

Magistrate Rob Turra said the offending indicated someone who was struggling with mental health, and who also self medicates.

Mr Turra said Roper had 11 pages of criminal history and a deterrent sentence was required.

Roper was sentenced to 12 months jail, including three months jail for the stealing charges, one month jail (cumulative) on each of the fail to appear charges, and the activation of his previous suspended jail terms.

He will receive parole on March 10 next year.