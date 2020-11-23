Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Habitual thief banned from major shopping centre

Ross Irby
23rd Nov 2020 10:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH dad diagnosed with kleptomania has been jailed after pleading guilty to a string of offences including seven counts of stealing.

Despite a two-year ban from Riverlink shopping centre, the man was caught there with stolen toys including Spiderman and the Hulk.

An Ipswich court heard that on another occasion he was found passed out with stolen goods in his bag.

Appearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court from jail, Tae James Roper, 30, a father of three from Muirlea, pleaded guilty to 20 offences that included seven charges of stealing; trespassing at Riverlink in North Ipswich; causing public nuisance on the Warrego highway on July 17; possession of drug utensils; unlawful possession of stolen property; breach of bail conditions; and three counts of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said Roper had 27 prior convictions for stealing, and 11 for failing to appear at court.

The new charges involved Roper stealing toys from Mr Toys on January 23, stealing clothes from a City Beach store on July 16, as well as gel pens from the Reject Shop, and clothing from K-mart.

“An aggravating feature is his persistence,” Mr Scott said.

“Although it may be described as nuisance offending the value of the items add up to hundreds of dollars.”

Police sought a jail term of 12 months, with Roper to serve one-third.

He had already spent 10 days in custody since his arrest.

Roper was charged with causing public nuisance when found “grossly intoxicated” at 2am staggering along the Warrego Highway at Muirlea, causing drivers to swerve to avoid him.

In an incident on March 14, Roper was found walking on Fernvale Road with a female companion.

When searched his lunch box held a clip seal bag with a crystal substance inside, identified as methylamphetamine (ice).

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough told the court there were significant mental health issues including complex post traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder, and kleptomania.

Magistrate Rob Turra said the offending indicated someone who was struggling with mental health, and who also self medicates.

Mr Turra said Roper had 11 pages of criminal history and a deterrent sentence was required.

Roper was sentenced to 12 months jail, including three months jail for the stealing charges, one month jail (cumulative) on each of the fail to appear charges, and the activation of his previous suspended jail terms.

He will receive parole on March 10 next year.

ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court kleptomania stealing offences
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 68 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 68 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Two children killed as car flips off road into dam

        Premium Content Two children killed as car flips off road into dam

        News Two children have been killed, and a toddler critical after a car crashed into a...

        Woman drives unlicensed, unregistered for almost 2 years

        Premium Content Woman drives unlicensed, unregistered for almost 2 years

        News THE Gatton court heard she’d never held a licence in her life. DETAILS HERE:

        Family’s heartache as little Thomas dies far from home

        Premium Content Family’s heartache as little Thomas dies far from home

        Health Queensland family’s heartache as little Thomas dies away from home