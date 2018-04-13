Habitat clearing's horrific toll on Ipswich wildlife

Thousands of native animals are being taken to animals hospitals each year from the Ipswich City Council area while hundreds more are being euthanased.

HUNDREDS of Ipswich's wild animals are being put down each year because they are too sick or injured to be rehabilitated.

RSPCA figures show 1435 wild animals from the Ipswich City Council area were put out of their misery between October 2015 and June 2017.

Only 202 were able to be released back into the wild, and 42 were put down in the field.

The RSPCA says loss of habitat as trees are felled for new homes is a key driver, with many evicted animals fatally injured as they search for new homes, or fight for territory and food.

Native birds represented 62% of all wild animals brought into the RSPCA wildlife hospital from Ipswich with Rainbow Lorikeets, possums, magpies and tawny frogmouth birds the most impacted.

RSPCA Queensland's principal scientist veterinarian Mandy Paterson said being hit by a car or attacked by a dog were the most common injuries for wild animals.

"Habitat destruction is a major contributor," Dr Paterson said.

"It forces animals to move on and find new habitat which often means crossing roads."

In 2017, Dr Paterson co-authored a report with Dr Martin Taylor from the World Wildlife Foundation highlighting the devastating impacts land clearing was having on Queensland's wildlife.

The report, Tree-clearing: the hidden crisis of animal welfare in Queensland, called for stronger laws to stop mass tree clearing, mandatory relocation of animals and more funding for research and to wildlife rescuers.

The Labor State Government has just introduced changes to tree clearing legislation, but that focuses on agricultural land rather than land for new development.

Did you know?

Tawny Frogmouths are often mistaken for owls, but are actually a more closely related to the nightjar family.

Council to host forum on clearing and development

A FORUM addressing the issue of large scale land clearing and its impact on wildlife will be held in Ipswich this month.

Ipswich City Council Mayor Andrew Antoniolli acknowledged the displacement of native animals, due to significant residential development and growth pressure across the city, was a problem.

He said the council was working to address concerns in line with his election promises.

This month, the council will host a forum to discuss the issue with key stakeholder groups.

"That will include conservationists, developers and other interested groups," Cr Antoniolli said.

"We would like to come up with solutions to the issues we are facing with respect to rapid growth in our area.

"That's exactly why I called for the forum and made that an election pledge.

"We're trying to get the balance right when it comes to how development is undertaken."

Within the Ipswich City Council area 27.1 per cent of the total land area, or about 296 km sq, has been set aside as protected green space in conservation, recreation and buffer zones.