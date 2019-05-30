International gypsy jazz band to blow Ipswich's trumpet

Brisbane-based band Avalon Swing will be performing at Studio 188 on June 22.

Brisbane-based band Avalon Swing will be performing at Studio 188 on June 22. Contributed

THEY have played at art deco festivals in New Zealand, and featured at the Brisbane French Festival, and now Avalon Swing will be performing in Ipswich for the first time this June.

Known to perform pieces from Django Reinhardt's gypsy jazz playlist, the American songbook, and the jazz standards of the swing dance era, the Brisbane-based band will be playing at Studio 188 on Saturday, June 22.

Guitarist Tim OBrien said they were looking forward to bringing something new and different to the city.

"Our line up is very different. We play what we call gypsy swing, or gypsy jazz," he said.

"Our style is very buoyant and feel good. The tunes and the melodies are very uplifting.

"One of the cool things about our band is we have an electronic wind player, which is such an interesting sound. We just love how it sounds in our show.

"Playing at Studio 188 will be a very big highlight for us."

Avalon Swing will take to the stage at 8pm.

Tickets are $25 each.

To book, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.