Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court.
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court. Northern Star
Crime

Gynecologist accused of sex assault to face court

Hamish Broome
by
27th Apr 2018 3:44 AM

FORMER Lismore gynecologist Glenn Taylor will face a Sydney court today over the alleged sexual and indecent assault of dozens of female patients.

Dr Taylor is scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney, where his planned trial was relocated last year.

The former Richmond Hill resident, who now lives in Southport on the Gold Coast, was originally arrested and charged in November 2016.

The 62-year-old subsequently faced a total of 46 counts of aggravated indecent assault and 23 counts of aggravated sexual assault allegedly relating to more than 30 female patients.

In November last year he was charged with a further five counts of sexual assault under authority and four counts of indecent assault.

All charges allegedly concerned female patients who Dr Taylor was treating at various times between 1992 up until March 2016.

court glenn taylor gynecologist lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    487 JOBS: Company in the middle of major jobs boom

    premium_icon 487 JOBS: Company in the middle of major jobs boom

    Business Hundreds of people have got a new job in the last three months but they still need more

    Man's rental nightmare as tenant strips wires, smashes walls

    premium_icon Man's rental nightmare as tenant strips wires, smashes walls

    News Tom Fraser allowed an old friend to privately rent his property.

    Why Ipswich's best football side is on top

    premium_icon Why Ipswich's best football side is on top

    Soccer Developing professional players builds Pride's success

    'Exhausted': Matt's two-hour battle with monster shark

    'Exhausted': Matt's two-hour battle with monster shark

    News FISHERMAN spends two hours alone in the dark battling a 3m shark

    Local Partners