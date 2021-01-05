Gyms prepare for annual spike in new memberships

IT’S that time of year again when hundreds of Ipswich residents attempt to make good on their New Year’s resolutions – and local gyms stand to benefit.

Temple 24-hour Fitness owner Pete Keeffe said many members had already returned to the facility in hopes of burning off their festive indulgences.

It was, however, the traditional spike in New Year memberships which he expected would soon keep the team busy.

“The beginning of last year, there was certainly a big influx of new customers who came in,” he said.

“It’s a bit slower this year, but I think it’s because people are still on holidays at the moment.”

He said he expected the influx of new memberships to kick off next week.

“We get close to 100 people a day that come in which is pretty good, so that was very similar to the numbers we had prior to COVID.”

Mr Keeffe said the family-owned gym offered a variety of programs to suit its members.

“There’s a lot of the people who come in and do their own thing,” he said.

“We have other ones who come in and do PT with us and we work through those, that’s really starting to pick up again now.”

Fitizens – a dedicated seniors class – consistently proved a popular choice among Temple’s older members.

“We mix it up, we try to change it every session so they don’t get bored doing the same thing over and over again,” he said.

Pete Keeffe and daughter Emily Keeffe of Temple 24/7 Fitness at Booval.

“Each of them has their own mobility issues. We have some people who are 85 years old so we adapt everything to suit them and they really enjoy it.”

Mr Keeffe said it was important for new members to understand their goals to help avoid the usual decline in attendance come February.

“People always start off motivated and usually go consistently for a month, then some will just quit all together while others stop coming frequently and just come intermittently.”

“We know people have that resolution to get fit so we’re trying to entice them to come in and improve their overall health and fitness.”

“There’s a lot of New Year’s resolutions that people are trying to stick with so we started putting on Temple tips on facebook.”

He said he hoped this would help members stay on track over the holiday break.