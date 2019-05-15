Alleged fake tradie brothers remanded in custody

INVESTIGATION: Accused Reenato and Charles Caston have been remanded in custody after facing a Gympie court this week.

INVESTIGATION: Accused Reenato and Charles Caston have been remanded in custody after facing a Gympie court this week. Contributed

TWO accused fake tradies have been remanded in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court after allegedly ripping off more than $42,000 from mostly elderly Gympie home owners.

But the court was told victims also included an Ipswich woman, 79, with mobility issues, who would have trouble giving evidence at a Gympie hearing.

The court has previously been told the two brothers, Charles Jacob Caston, 28, of the Sydney suburb of Mt Pritchard and Reenarto Caston, 24, of the Melbourne suburb of Thomastown, are accused of overcharging for shoddy or non-existent work, including exterior house cleaning and pest control.

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said the majority of offences to which the Caston brothers had admitted were committed in the Gympie area.

This meant the matter should be heard in the Gympie court "unless the prosecution can establish that the Ipswich victim cannot travel".

Mr Callaghan said both men would be required to appear in the Gympie court on August 27.

He also remanded Reenarto Caston to appear again on June 3, to allow negotiations between defence and prosecution on two of his charges.

Mr Callaghan rejected a new bail request from Reenarto Caston, who said his wife was now having to look after his children on her own.

Mr Callaghan said Reenarto Caston had already applied for bail twice and been refused and the fact that his wife had to look after the children was not a change of circumstances.

The court was told the Ipswich woman was told her house needed cleaning and roof repairs.

She had also been quoted for pest control, for which the brothers were not qualified.