Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gympie teenager will be sentenced next year on five charges, including supplying MDMA.
A Gympie teenager will be sentenced next year on five charges, including supplying MDMA.
News

Gympie teen guilty of violent robbery, supplying MDMA

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
27th Nov 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE teenager will be sentenced for his involvement in a violent robbery, trafficking marijuana and supplying MDMA among other offences early next year after he pleaded guilty in court yesterday.

The 18-year-old, who was a child at the time of committing the offences, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He pleaded guilty to five offences in the Gympie District Court on Tuesday, including one charge each of robbery in company with personal violence, trafficking a dangerous drug and supplying MDMA, with two further charges of supplying methylamphetamine.

All five offences were dated between June and July last year.

Judge Gary Long heard the man's guilty pleas upon arraignment, and adjourned the matter for sentencing on January 28 next year.

Judge Long noted the man was discharged on two other offences because those matters were no longer proceeding.

The current District Court sittings resume today.

children's court of queensland gympie court gympie-crime gympie district court mdma ripple-effect robbery with violence supplying a dangerous drug trafficking drugs
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MINE DEATH: A new lantern will light up the dark sky

        premium_icon MINE DEATH: A new lantern will light up the dark sky

        People and Places ‘He’s one of the best friends I have ever had. It’s very hard to hear something like this has happened.’

        WATCH: Two armed men storm service station with machete

        premium_icon WATCH: Two armed men storm service station with machete

        News Two armed men have been caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven store

        Fraud earns suspended jail term for former business manager

        premium_icon Fraud earns suspended jail term for former business manager

        News Community health service ripped off as employee uses credit card for own use

        Schools will be thrown in to chaos if teachers ‘locked out’

        premium_icon Schools will be thrown in to chaos if teachers ‘locked out’

        Education The dispute is over wages and work conditions.