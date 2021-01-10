Menu
Jack Brian Davies pleaded guilty to driving while over the limit despite being on a provisional licence.
News

Gympie teen blows .102 on P-plates

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
10th Jan 2021 12:05 AM
An 18-year-old Gympie P-plater was stripped of his licence after being caught behind the wheel of a car while twice the legal limit acceptable for someone on their open licence.

Jack Brian Davies was pulled over by police while he was driving his Holden along Jane St about 11pm on December 15.

His roadside breath test returned a reading of .102.

Davies, a full-time manager at McDonald's who had no criminal history, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving while over the middle alcohol limit on a provisional licence.

Davies faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.
Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Davies, who was supported in court by his family, he had "dodged a bullet because you didn't have an accident".

"You shouldn't have been anywhere near behind a wheel," Mr Callaghan said.

Davies was fined $600 and was disqualified from holding a licence for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

