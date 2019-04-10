Gympie region claims tragic prize as Wide Bay fatal capital

SAD CLAIM: The Gympie region recorded the highest rate of fatal crashes per capita of the Wide Bay Burnett council areas, transport data has revealed.

SAD CLAIM: The Gympie region recorded the highest rate of fatal crashes per capita of the Wide Bay Burnett council areas, transport data has revealed.

THE Gympie region has claimed the tragic prize of the Wide Bay's fatal capital.

The region recorded the highest per capita crash rate over a five-year period.

Transport and Main Roads' draft Wide Bay Burnett Regional Transport Plan 2018 reveals there were 40 fatal crashes on the region's roads from 2011-16.

FATAL CRASH: A 40-year-old Glenwood woman died in a head on collision on the Bruce Hwy near Wardell Rd. Craig Warhurst

It was second in total crashes behind Bundaberg's 46, despite having a regional population only half the size.

Of crashes which ended with a hospital trip, the Bruce Highway and Tin Can Bay Rd were the most common disaster zones, each recording more than 30 in that time.

The Glastonbury/Gympie Woolooga Rd was next most dangerous with 20 and 29.

The draft plan, which outlines how the region's transport system will be grown, also highlights 11 bridges as a "high priority" for replacement.

Fatality involving a car and truck on the Mary Valley Rd south of Mary Valley Link Rd. Patrick Woods

A request to Transport and Main Roads for the full list of bridges had not been responded to by deadline.

The region's long distance rail connections is another challenge raised in the plan, with the bus-train connection to Rainbow Beach an example of "poor coordination".

"Travellers are required to catch a daily bus service to Gympie and transfer to a rail bus connection service from Gympie to Gympie North station to access rail services," it says.

The need for "active transport infrastructure" like footpaths and cycleways also rates a mention in helping to curtail traffic.