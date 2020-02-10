Gympie plan to turn forestry waste into clean power

WASTE NOT WANT NOT: The Laminex plant near Gympie wil take a lead in using waste as fuel to generate its own clean renewable power.

WASTE NOT WANT NOT: The Laminex plant near Gympie wil take a lead in using waste as fuel to generate its own clean renewable power.

TWO Gympie businesses which have helped make Wide Bay the state's most important timber forestry region, Laminex and HQ Plantations, will share a state government grant to help turn waste into jobs and renewable energy.

The $600,000-plus plan, which would also reduce potentially dangerous bushfire fuel in forestry areas, was announced by State Development and Manufacturing Minister Cameron Dick.

He said Laminex Australia at Toolara would receive $559,000 to conduct a feasibility study for an energy cogeneration plant at its Gympie region fibreboard manufacturing facilities.

And Queensland's largest forestry plantation company, HQPlantations had been awarded $50,000 from the Waste to Biofutures Fund "to help test the use of forest-floor materials as feedstock for a biomass electricity) plant."

Mr Dick said HQP, the state's largest forest plantation owner, had about 200,000ha of timber forest, with more than half of it in the pine plantations from Gympie East to Bundaberg.

The minister said on current figures, Laminex produced 310,000cu.m of medium density fibreboard a year and laminated about 7 million cu.m of MDF and particleboard every year.

A cogeneration plant would create 50 construction jobs and 10 new operational jobs, he said.

HQP currently produced more than 1.25m tonnes of timber a year and planned to turn its waste into energy.

In both cases, the power generated from turning waste into an asset would create jobs, reduce emissions and increase baseload renewable energy for Queensland.

Mr Dick said the proposed Laminex cogeneratio nplant would "support the electricity and thermal energy requirements for Laminex's entire Gympie fibreboard manufacturing facility.

The plant would also use demolition timber and once operational, would divert "up to 100,000 tonnes of timber and green waste from landfill annually."

Laminex Group executive general manager Justin Burgess said the company, which last year expanded its manufacturing operations in Gympie, wanted to continue backing the regional community and reduce its carbon footprint.

"To do this we need to ensure our flagship plant continues to be at the forefront when it comes to using innovative energy-efficient equipment," Mr Burgess said.

"Supported by this grant funding, we expect to use up to 100,000 tonnes of biomass otherwise destined for landfill to generate electricity and thermal energy for production processes, achieving the highest possible energy efficiency."

HQP Science Manager Ian Last said treating treetops and other offcuts as a resource rather than waste was a research priority for the company.

"The Queensland Government's funding will support field trials, including further sampling to better define residues, as well as trialling residue recovery equipment such as mobile in-field chippers and grinders," Mr Last said.

"Laminex is already a major employer in the region," Mr Dick said. "We're committed to helping them create more jobs for locals".

"Queensland's growing resource recovery and biofutures industries are creating new research, investment and supply chain opportunities for the state," Mr Dick said.