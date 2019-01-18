Menu
Gympie mum got a shock when she stumbled across a redback spider while shopping.
Gympie mum finds deadly hitchhiker in supermarket broccoli

18th Jan 2019 1:21 PM
A GYMPIE mum has gotten a shock today when a shopping trip for greens turned up a poisonous red and black nasty instead.

Sam Bradshaw was in the middle of a trip through a supermarket with her 13-month-old when she uncovered a live redback spider on a piece of broccoli she picked up.

"As I've gone to put it in the trolley I turned it over just by chance and saw the redback spider which was alive.

"It definitely caught me by surprise.

"I was just grateful that I'd seen it and I wasn't bitten, or worse, my daughter wasn't," she said.

Fortunately there was staff nearby to lend a helping hand and dispose of the creepy critter.

"I was thankful to of seen it at that point of course and took it to the person working in the produce department.

"They were absolutely wonderful.

"I can't say I've ever had a run in like this before."

