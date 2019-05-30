Gympie man cops $8000 fine for puppy neglect

RECOVERING: A 3-month-old puppy named April sustained a broken leg and had to have its left leg amputated.

RECOVERING: A 3-month-old puppy named April sustained a broken leg and had to have its left leg amputated. RSPCA

A MONKLAND man failed to provide proper care for a three-month-old puppy after it was run over by a car.

He was reported to the RSPCA six and a half weeks later and was convicted in Gympie Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Tristan Webb with his mate walking out of Gympie Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after being convicted on animal neglect charges. Donna Jones

Tristan Webb, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to provide appropriate treatment for injury and one of failing to provide appropriate food and water for his puppy named April.

The puppy's left leg had to be amputated as a result, because the injury was too severe to heal, a RSPCA prosecutor told the court.

Webb's younger brother Kia John Allen Reed, 19, pleaded guilty to the same charges in January.

Reed's three-month-old Bull Arab suffered a similar injury and also had a leg amputated.

Reed was placed on nine months' probation and ordered to pay $2787.82 to the RSPCA for treatment, plus costs, with no conviction recorded and a ban on having a dog for one year.

These two dogs April and Soot had their leg amputated after their owners neglected to treat them. RSPCA

The court was told Webb claimed his dog had broken its leg on August 1 last year, when it was accidentally run over by a car on their property.

Webb said he could not take the dogs to the vet as he had no money.

When questioned about both dogs being underweight, Webb said the puppies were just having growth spurts.

Both puppies were seized and transported to RSPCA Animal Care Campus at Wacol where they were examined and treated.

This puppy April was also found to be underweight. RSPCA

Webb's dog was diagnosed with an oblique fracture of the femur which was severely displaced.

A severe hookworm infestation and small area of hair loss, likely to be ringworm, was also discovered.

The court was told Webb still has another dog, a male adult Bull Arab named Boss who is eight years old and is in good condition.

Webb described Boss as his best friend and said he had owned him since the dog was five weeks old.

Magistrate Graham Hillan read out an RSPCA letter which approved Webb to keep Boss as long as he had him micro-chipped and registered within 14 days.

April was found to be malnourished and underweight by RSPCA Inspectors. RSPCA

Webb was ordered to pay close to $8000 worth of fines with half to be paid to the RSPCA.

He was prohibited from owning any more animals for the next two years.

Outside court, RSPCA Chief Inspector Daniel Young said he was happy with the outcome.

"If Webb commits any further offences we can revoke that within that two-year period," Mr Young said.