BETRAYED Bosses speak after Gympie employee robbed $45k

Suncoast Podiatry, which operates clinics in Gympie, Tin Can Bay, Imbil, Noosa and Bli Bli, are the latest firm to be hit by employee theft. Patrick Woods

THEY work long hours, worry almost constantly. A lot of them go broke. And when they are victims of crime, no-one cares and the community seems more sympathetic to the criminals.

The small business people who create most of the jobs in regional Queensland get very tired of it, according to two recent examples, Maria and Glen Zaunder.

Recently deceived to the tune of $45,000, they are the owners of Suncoast Podiatry, which operates clinics in Gympie, Tin Can Bay, Imbil, Noosa and Bli Bli, among locations over a large professional territory.

The Zauners were recently victims of a $45,000 campaign of theft by one of their employees, Jodianne Maree Kretschmer, who was jailed in Gympie Magistrates Court last Tuesday.

Maria Zauner says it amazes her that everyone seems to feel sorry, not for the victims of crime - in this case, her and her husband - but for the convicted thief who abused their trust and took them down.

It is money, they say, which is just as hard for them to find as it is for anyone else.

"It's a lot of money. It's been a terrible journey for us," Maria said.

"It's terrible for us, but it's terrible for other staff too," she said.

"You employ local people and it becomes a trust issue. There is a feeling of betrayal," she said.

"We don't live a flash lifestyle by any means and we work so hard," she said.

Kretschmer, 42, (pictured) wept as she hugged family members before being led to jail last week.

The court was told Kretschmer's stealing involved failing to bank all the money she had accurately recorded as having been paid to the business by customers.

The crimes involved a series of thefts, over nearly five years, totalling $45,206.70.

But Mrs Zauner said none of that would ever be paid back to them.