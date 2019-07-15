Gym, weightlifting club gain strength in numbers

HAVING just celebrated a year in business, Empire Asylum and the Ipswich Weightlifting Club have shown they can go from strength to strength.

The two organisations started with only a few members apiece, but have worked side by side harmoniously at their gym in Blacksoil for the past 12 months.

Empire Asylum co-owners Kyle Greene and Luke Noble, along with Ipswich Weightlifting Club president Jackson Solofa, are pleased to now have around 50 members each.

Mr Greene said it's hard to believe how quickly the past year has flown by.

"What we found was there was no strong man anything in Ipswich, so we went down to the Gold Coast and did a competition there. We then started running our own competitions, and then we opened the gym a few weeks after that, just on a whim," he said.

"We started off with only a few members, but it has just continued to grow since then.

"We literally outgrew our first space within three or four months, and then the space where we are now came available, and we jumped on that.

Mr Greene said a wide variety of people come and visit the gym.

"We have a lot of shift workers who come and use the gym at different hours, so they disperse pretty evenly throughout the day," he said.

"We have people from Gatton who come in, as well as people from Daisy Hill in Logan, and they come here because we have all the strong man equipment.

"We have different sections, the Olympic lifters, the power lifters and the strong man, and we all enjoy each other's abilities."

Ipswich Weightlifting Club president Jackson Solofa, who is also the current Australian champion in the super heavyweights category, said the partnership between the two groups was vital to ensuring they both succeed.

"Some of my crew will come over and do strong man stuff, and some of their crew will come over and do some weightlifting," he said.

"We work together to build a culture that is sustainable for all of us."

Empire Asylum and the Ipswich Weightlifting Club can be found at 1505 Warrego Highway, Blacksoil.

For more information search them on Facebook.