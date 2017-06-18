Gym helps RAAF veteran get back on track

BACK ON TRACK: Steve Saywell was forced to leave the RAAF last year due to injury and is regaining his fitness and confidence thanks to Bliss Fitness.

STEVE Saywell was forced to leave the RAAF last year due to injury.

The veteran, originally from the UK, had been a diesel mechanic in the RAF and RAAF for most of his adult life.

It was his way of keeping fit and where his support network was based.

When he had to leave, like many veterans, his mental and physical health suffered.

Now Mr Saywell is regaining his health and finding a new social circle thanks to joining Bliss Fitness.

"Leaving the RAAF was quite challenging," he said.

"You're institutionalised for so long and then you're out in the real world and everything is different.

"In the military, you're told what to do when and it's very different out here."

Mr Saywell said needing to pass an annual fitness test in the Defence Force was a good motivator for him to stay fit.

Once that motivator was gone he struggled to prioritise his health.

"You sort of go and do your stuff, go home, watch TV, have a beer and before you know it it's been two months since you've done any exercise," he said.

"I saw an ad on one of the veterans Facebook pages and decided to join Bliss Fitness.

"I've only had a few sessions but it's been great. Josh has a military background so he gets where I'm at."

Mr Saywell, who has been based at RAAF Amberley since 2013, offered his advice to other Ipswich veterans who had let their fitness take a back seat.

"Do it," he said.

"If there's any other veterans in Ipswich, they should give fitness a try.

"There's simply nothing worse than having exercise being removed from your life when you're from a defence background.

"It can affect you in a lot of ways."